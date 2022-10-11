As PM Modi Inaugurates 'Mahakal Lok', See These Pics Of India's Cultural Legacy Restored

Quick links:
An overview of the Shri Mahakal Lok with the main temple on the left lit in red surrounded by the corridor
The Prime Minister dedicates the Shri Mahakal Lok corridor to the nation. A large Shiv Ling consisting of sacred red threads located in front of the Nandi - Dwar.
The Prime Minister visited the Mahakal Lok temple complex and took a walk and viewed the Saptrishi Mandal, the Mandapam, Tripurasura Vadh and Navgarh
The Prime Minister also witnessed the murals along the path based on stories about the act of creation, the birth of Ganesha, story of Sati and Daksha among others from Shiva Purana