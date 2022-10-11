Last Updated:

As PM Modi Inaugurates 'Mahakal Lok', See These Pics Of India's Cultural Legacy Restored

PM Modi dedicated Phase I of the Mahakal Lok Project to the nation in Ujjain, MP. Under the project, the temple precinct will be expanded nearly seven times

Mahakal Lok, PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh
An overview of the Shri Mahakal Lok with the main temple on the left lit in red surrounded by the corridor

Mahakal Lok, PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh, Shiv Ling
The Prime Minister dedicates the Shri Mahakal Lok corridor to the nation. A large Shiv Ling consisting of sacred red threads located in front of the Nandi - Dwar. 

Mahakal Lok, PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh
The Prime Minister visited the Mahakal Lok temple complex and took a walk and viewed the Saptrishi Mandal, the Mandapam, Tripurasura Vadh and Navgarh

Mahakal Lok, PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh
The Prime Minister also witnessed the murals along the path based on stories about the act of creation, the birth of Ganesha, story of Sati and Daksha among others from Shiva Purana

Mahakal Lok, PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh
Illuminated Corridor - The 'Mahakal Lok'

Mahakal Lok, PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh, Shiv Ling
The Prime Minister dedicates the Shri Mahakal Lok corridor to the nation. 

Mahakal Lok, PM Modi, Madhya Pradesh, saints
The Prime Minister met the temple saints and had a brief conversation with them

