As PM Modi Is Set To Attend European Council Meet, City Hall Of Porto Lit Up In Tricolour

The City Hall of Porto was lit up last night, May 7, in the Indian national colours to mark the "historic and first-ever" India-EU+27 All Leaders' meet, said Sandeep Chakravorty, Indian diplomat and Joint Secretary (Europe West), while sharing a picture on Twitter. Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa hosted the India-EU Leaders' Meeting. The Presidency of the European Union Council is currently held by Portugal.

PM Modi to attend India-EU Leaders' Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the European Council meeting as a special invitee on Saturday, May 8. PM Modi, as well as the heads of state or government from all 27 EU member states, will attend the meeting. Just once before has the EU + 27 met in this format, with the US President in March 2021. The leaders will discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and healthcare cooperation, as well as fostering inclusive and sustainable development, strengthening the India-EU economic partnership, and regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prior to the virtual India-EU leaders' meeting on May 8, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the phone, during which the two leaders discussed the current COVID-19 situation in India and the EU.

