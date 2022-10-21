As PM Modi Launches Mega Projects In Uttarakhand; Top Quotes From His Historic Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, October 21, laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Uttarakhand. He laid the foundation stone of road widening projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore at Mana village of Chamoli district. The work of the riverfront in Badrinath was also reviewed by PM Modi.

He offered prayers at Badrinath temple today wearing a handmade dress made by the women of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba. Interestingly, the attire is popularly known as 'Chola Dora'. During his recent visit to Himachal Pradesh earlier this month, the dress was gifted to the Prime Minister and he had promised to the women who gifted the dress that he would wear it the next time he visits the state.

Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied the Prime Minister at the shrine.

During the visit to Badrinath when he launched various development projects and also performed Puja at the temple, PM Modi also addressed the gathering. Following are some of the top nuggets:

'Kedarnath and Badrinath are significant to our ethos'

"Kedarnath and Badrinath are significant to our ethos and traditions. I spoke to the engineers who work here, they told me this isn't labour work but it's about serving the Lord. For me every village on the border is the first village in the country.”

PM on connectivity

“Modern connectivity is also a guarantee of national defence. Therefore, for the last 8 years, we are taking one step after the other in this direction. Under Bharatmala, the border areas of the country are being connected with the best and widest highways. The connectivity of its beaches with Sagarmala is being strengthened.”

Call to shed slavery mindset

“On the completion of 75 years of the country's independence, I gave a call at the Red Fort, this call is for complete freedom from the mentality of slavery. Because even after so many years of independence, our country is so gripped by the slavery mentality that some work of progress feels like a crime to some.”

“These people did not get tired of praising the places related to their culture in foreign countries, but in India this type of work was looked down upon.”

'Centers of faith are life force'

“These centers of faith are not just a framework, but are like life force for us. They are such powerhouses for us, who keep us alive even in the most difficult situations. I congratulate Uttarakhand and every devotee of the country and abroad for all these development projects.”

“May the grace of Gurus remain, May the blessings of Baba Kedar be with you, May the blessings of Badri Vishal be with you, May all our labor comrades also get strength, we pray this. Such a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya, from the temple of Maa Kalika in Pavagadh, Gujarat to the corridor of Vindhyachal Devi, India is calling for its cultural upliftment.”

PM's big message on Hindu aastha

"Never before was the spiritual prowess of India acknowledged. For the longest time, there was enmity to our aastha."

PM Modi takes on Gulaami mindset