As PM Modi Reviews Ayodhya Vision Document, UP Dy CM Shares Details Of Future Growth Plans

After PM Modi on Saturday attended a virtual review meeting of the future vision of Ayodhya with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said that Narendra Modi has given his vision and suggestion to the Ram Mandir development plan.

Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "PM Modi shared his vision on how to make Ayodhya a place, which is not only limited to the devotees, but also to children and the youth. Everything is on the table, but now the time is not correct to disclose everything."

PM Mod: 'Ayodhya should manifest finest Indian traditions, development transformation'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a key meeting and discussed the Ayodhya development project. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with two Deputy Chief Ministers of the state and other top officials were also present to review the development vision document.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs review meeting on Ayodhya Development plan via video conferencing



According to reports, the Ayodhya development vision document has been prepared after talking to more than 500 people. The master plan is also set to include ten megaprojects, sources added. Apart from this, in the meeting, discussions took place on the employment opportunities, promotion of local goods and services. Additional plans include the building of a statue of Lord Ram. Moreover, sources have also stated that Ayodhya will be developed as a pilgrimage, heritage and solar city. Ayodhya will also be developed as a Vedic city, as per the vision document.

The meeting also discussed the construction of the Ram Temple and the vision document has been prepared by South Asia Private Limited with the help of the Ayodhya Development Authority. A detailed report of 16 projects is expected to be prepared by August this year.

Prime Minister Modi on Ayodhya City

According to government sources, PM Modi described Ayodhya as a city that is etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian. Ayodhya should manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations, said PM Modi adding that the coming generations 'should feel the desire' to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime. The Prime Minister pointed that developmental works in Ayodhya will continue in the foreseeable future. He also added that at the same time, the momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to this next leap of progress should begin now.

"Ayodhya is both spiritual and sublime. The human ethos of this city must in lines of futuristic infrastructure, which is beneficial for everyone including tourists and pilgrims," said PM Modi. "It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways," he added.

Referring to Lord Ram, PM Modi said that the way he had the ability to bring people together, the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth. He called for the skills of talented youngsters to be leveraged in this development of the city.

(Image: ANI)