Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17, 2022. Wishes have already begun pouring in from several dignitaries and politicians from around the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin had wished PM Modi a day ahead on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

“As per Russian tradition, we never offer congratulations in advance, so I cannot do that right now. But I would like you to know that we know about you, and we wish you all the best," Putin said

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu prayed for good health and long life for the Prime Minister. She hoped that the nation-building campaign continues to progress under PM Modi's leadership.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई व शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि आप के द्वारा अतुलनीय परिश्रम, कर्तव्यनिष्ठा और सृजनशीलता के साथ किया जा रहा राष्ट्रनिर्माण का अभियान, आप के नेतृत्व में आगे बढ़ता रहे। मेरी शुभेच्छा है कि ईश्वर आपको स्वस्थ और दीर्घायु बनाए। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 17, 2022

All Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, also posted their wishes for PM Modi. "I wish a very happy birthday to the most beloved leader of the country and the inspiration of all of us. I wish him good health and long life from God," tweeted HM Shah in Hindi.

भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री, श्री @narendramodi को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। उन्होंने अपने नेतृत्व से देश में प्रगति और सुशासन को अभूतपूर्व मज़बूती दी है और पूरे विश्व में भारत की प्रतिष्ठा और स्वाभिमान को नई ऊँचाई दी है। ईश्वर उन्हें स्वस्थ रखें और दीर्घायु करें। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) September 17, 2022

Join the nation in conveying best wishes to our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji on his birthday.



Your vision, leadership and energy are an inspiration for an India embarked on national rejuvenation.



Their impact on India’s stature on the global stage is equally visible. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 17, 2022

Pray for your long and healthy life as we work towards realising your vision. #HappyBdayModiJi — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 17, 2022

Jaishankar informed that on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, many events and programs are being held across the nation, including a blood donation drive. I urge all to participate in the 'Raktdaan Amrit'Mahotsav.'

Today, on the occasion of the birthday of Prime Minister, many events and programs are being held across the nation.



Blood donation is one of the most noble causes that serves humanity. I urge all to participate in the #RaktdaanAmritMahotsav. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 17, 2022

Chief Ministers including Nitish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal extended birthday greetings to PM Modi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also among the Opposition leaders who wished the Prime Minister.

Birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji. Praying for your long and healthy life. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 17, 2022

Wishing PM Narendra Modi a happy birthday. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2022

Several events have been planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark the occasion of the PM's 72nd birthday. BJP president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on PM Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

PM to deliver 4 speeches on birthday

Meanwhile, Prime Minister will deliver four speeches today, at various events linked to wildlife, environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development, and next-generation infrastructure. He will travel to Madhya Pradesh to release the cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park. He will address the people there and also attend a women's self-help groups conference.

The Prime Minister will also address students at the first-ever convocation ceremony from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students will be joining this program. Later in the day, PM Modi will launch the important National Logistics Policy and speak at the occasion.