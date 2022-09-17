Last Updated:

As PM Modi Turns 72, Wishes & Greetings Pour In From Leaders, Politicians Across Parties

PM Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17, 2022. Several events have been planned by the BJP to mark the occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, September 17, 2022. Wishes have already begun pouring in from several dignitaries and politicians from around the world. Russian President Vladimir Putin had wished PM Modi a day ahead on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

“As per Russian tradition, we never offer congratulations in advance, so I cannot do that right now. But I would like you to know that we know about you, and we wish you all the best,"  Putin said

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, President Droupadi Murmu prayed for good health and long life for the Prime Minister. She hoped that the nation-building campaign continues to progress under PM Modi's leadership. 

All Union ministers, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, also posted their wishes for PM Modi. "I wish a very happy birthday to the most beloved leader of the country and the inspiration of all of us. I wish him good health and long life from God," tweeted HM Shah in Hindi. 

Jaishankar informed that on the occasion of the Prime Minister's birthday, many events and programs are being held across the nation, including a blood donation drive. I urge all to participate in the 'Raktdaan Amrit'Mahotsav.'

Chief Ministers including Nitish Kumar and Arvind Kejriwal extended birthday greetings to PM Modi. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was also among the Opposition leaders who wished the Prime Minister.

Several events have been planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark the occasion of the PM's 72nd birthday. BJP president JP Nadda will inaugurate an exhibition on PM Modi's life and leadership at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

PM to deliver 4 speeches on birthday

Meanwhile, Prime Minister will deliver four speeches today, at various events linked to wildlife, environment, women empowerment, skills and youth development, and next-generation infrastructure. He will travel to Madhya Pradesh to release the cheetahs brought from Namibia in Kuno National Park. He will address the people there and also attend a women's self-help groups conference.

The Prime Minister will also address students at the first-ever convocation ceremony from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti. Around 40 lakh students will be joining this program. Later in the day, PM Modi will launch the important National Logistics Policy and speak at the occasion.

