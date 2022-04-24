As PM Modi Visits J&K On National Panchayati Raj Day, Here's All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today April 24 to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day and will address Gram Sabhas across the country. This will mark, PM Modi's first formal event after Central Government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status i.e. article 370.

PM Modi announced his visit to the Union Territory on Twitter on Saturday and said, "Tomorrow, 24th April, we will mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. On this important occasion, I will be in Jammu and Kashmir and from there will address Gram Sabhas across India." PM Modi will be visiting the Palli Panchayat in the Samba district of the Jammu and Kashmir for this occasion.

Tomorrow, 24th April, we will mark the National Panchayati Raj Day. On this important occasion, I will be in Jammu and Kashmir and from there will address Gram Sabhas across India. Will also lay the foundation stone and inaugurate development works worth over Rs. 20,000 crore. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2022

During his visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of numerous development initiatives worth around Rs 20,000 crore, according to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office.

PM to participate in National Panchayati Raj day celebration

"Since the introduction of constitutional reforms with regards to J&K in August 2019, the government has been focussed on bringing about wide-ranging reforms to substantially improve governance and enhance ease of living for the people of the region at an unprecedented pace," PMO said regarding the PM's visit to J&K.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the Palli Panchayat of J&K's Samba district on Sunday, to participate in the celebration of the National Panchayati Raj day. He will be addressing Gram Sabhas all across the country.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a 500 KW solar power plant at Palli, which will make it the country’s first panchayat to become carbon neutral, PMO said in a statement.

PM to inaugurate Banihal Qazigund road Tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to J&K, will inaugurate the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel, built at a cost of over Rs 3100 crore, a statement from the PMO office read. "The 8.45 Km long tunnel would reduce the road distance between Banihal and Qazigund by 16 km, and reduce journey time by around one and a half hour," the statement further read.

Speaking about the Banihal Qazigund road tunnel, PMO said that it is a "twin-tube tunnel".

"It is a twin tube tunnel – one for each direction of travel – with the twin tubes being interconnected by a cross passage every 500m, for maintenance and emergency evacuation. The tunnel would help establish an all weather connection between Jammu and Kashmir, and bring the two regions closer." PMO noted.

PM to lay foundation stone of Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway & Ratle-Kwar hydroelectric projects

PM Modi is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone of three road packages of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. The project is being built at a cost of over Rs. 7500 crore.

"They are for the construction of 4/6 lane access controlled Delhi-Katra-Amritsar Expressway from: Balsua on NH-44 to Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar; Gurha Baildaran, Hiranagar to Jakh, Vijaypur; and Jakh, Vijaypur to Kunjwani, Jammu with spur connectivity to Jammu Airport," a statement from PMO read.

Two separate Hydroelectric projects will be constructed on the Chenab river in the Kishtwar district, namely the 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project and the 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for these projects as well.

"The 850 MW Ratle Hydroelectric Project will be constructed on Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of around Rs 5300 crore. The 540 MW Kwar Hydroelectric Project will also be built on Chenab river in Kishtwar District at a cost of over Rs. 4500 crore. Both the projects will help meet the power requirements of the region," the PMO statement read.

Jan Aushadi Kendra & SVAMITVA cards

100 Jan Aushadi Kendras have been made operational and will be dedicated to the country by the Prime Minister in order to build the network of Jan Aushadi Kendras in J&K and make good quality generic medications available at affordable prices. PMO also announced that these Kendras are located in the remote corners of the UT.

The Prime Minister will present SVAMITVA cards to the scheme's beneficiaries. He will also distribute award money to Panchayats that have won awards for their accomplishments on National Panchayati Raj Day in several categories.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ministry of Panchayati Raj's SVAMITVA (Survey of villages and mapping with improvised technology in village areas) scheme is a new endeavour to give rural residents the right to document their residential properties so that they can use their property for economic purposes.

Amrit Sarovar

With a view to ensuring the rejuvenation of water bodies, during the visit to J&K, PM will launch a new initiative named Amrit Sarovar. The PMO announced in its press release that the Amrit Sarovar initiative is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country.