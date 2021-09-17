As Republic Wins & TRP Case Truth Tumbles Out, Top Lawyers Remark On Deep Conspiracy

In a massive vindication for the Republic Media Network, disgraced former Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze has told the ED that ex-Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh had instructed him to pursue the TRP scam case and get Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami arrested. Joining Arnab Goswami on the 2 pm Breaking News broadcast on Republic TV on Friday and commenting on the deep conspiracy that has been unraveled, top lawyers, political analysts and eminent citizens were unanimous on the grave implications.

Senior Lawyer Swapnil Kothari, who has followed and analysed the entire matter from the start on broadcast TV, said, "This is as big a whistle-blowing as it can get. This is fantastic news. The police officer is simply admitting that he was acting at the behest of someone".

Ratan Sharda, Political Analyst & Author, recalled "They wanted to shut down Republic, now it is the media's duty to report this truth and admit that a mistake was made".

#RepublicWins | We will examine every legal option: Arnab Goswami.



"Republic Media Network stands vindicated, we all stand vindicated today. The courts have to step in and the people have to come together to fight this", MR Venkatesh, Public Policy Analyst & lawyer exclaimed.

Applauding Republic's win, lawyer Ishkaran Bhandari who has similarly been an ever-present in the coverage & analysis of the case, stated, "It's not just Republic Media Network's win but the country has won as it is affirmed that freedom of speech can't be curtailed from the public".

Kapil Sankhla, Advocate, said "This hate conspiracy is cleared out in the open. It is not only a political conspiracy but a conspiracy of the commercial game." Further supporting Arnab, he added, "You will always be fighting strong. It is very important for you to stand tall".

False TRP case

Ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh had held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police were probing - naming Republic TV and two Marathi channels - Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police initially arrested ten individuals including Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari who confessed that a person named Vinay paid him Rs.5000 as commission for distributing Rs.1000 among 5 panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours. While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, complaint, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mentioned the channel, instead they name India Today. Furthermore, the then Mumbai CP's press conference had come just days after a complaint in the matter had been lodged, in which Republic wasn't named, and before any probe could take place. Within hours, Republic had accessed the complaint copy, revealing the name of another channel and no mention of Republic. What followed, however, was a systematic witch-hunt of Republic Media Network, including the summoning, interrogation and arrests in a crackdown on the employees of the network.

Sachin Vaze case

At present, Sachin Vaze himself has been named in NIA's chargesheet in the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiran murder case. Moreover, Deshmukh is being probed by the CBI & ED after Param Bir Singh alleged that Vaze had been summoned by Deshmukh to his residence several times in the past few months 'setting a target of accumulating Rs 100 crores a month' from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai - collecting Rs 2-3 lakhs from each. Meanwhile, both Param Bir Singh and ex-Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh have turned against each other, and are currently being pursued by various law enforcement authorities in money laundering, extortion and corruption probes.

(Image credit: REPUBLICWORLD.COM)