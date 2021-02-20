As Rumours About COVID-19 Vaccines And Lockdown Surface, Here Are The Latest Facts To Know

It has been nearly a year since lockdown was first declared in India and since then there have been as many rumours flying around as there are facts. As COVID -19 cases spiralled, fake news discrediting coronavirus tests made their way to people’s text boxes. As the WHO continues its battle against ‘infodemics’ or misinformation, here are certain rumours that you should be aware of.

COVID-19 rumours in India

The government has ordered another complete lockdown

It was in March last year when PM Modi first announced a nationwide lockdown. However, as cases dwindled, the restrictions were gradually eased. Now, a particular text has been circulating falsely informing people that the authorities were planning another lockdown. As of now, no announcement by the government of India has been made announcing the same.

Rumours urging people to stock up and hoarding

With fake news of another lockdown, came messages urging people to stock up essentials before stores dry up. While, the fake news saw some success as it manipulated people into buying medicines, grains in some states, authorities have said it was entirely false. Even if lockdown occurs, stores selling essential food items are allowed to remain open.

COVID-19 tests show false results

While many countries have successfully curbed the coronavirus infection spread merely with prompt testing, the case is different in India. Certain states including Punjab saw a decline in a number of people willing to get tested as they believed that it would show a false true. However, almost all the COVID-19 testing kits are verified by medical institutes and have an almost negligible chance of error.

COVID -19 vaccines might kill or have negative consequences

While health authorities have begun a second round of vaccination in the country, many frontline workers hare still hesitant in getting the jabs fearing vaccines might have a negative consequence on their health or cause allergies. However, the same is not true as the vaccine jabs used in India have been medically approved.

Drinking cow urine might cure Coronavirus

While many claimed that drinking the urine of cow might cure the lethal respiratory infection, there is no scientific evidence in favour of the same.

