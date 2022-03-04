As Russia Continues Offensive In Ukraine, IAF Postpones Scheduled Exercise Vayu Shakti

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered Day 9, the situation in Ukraine has worsened with thousands of casualties, large-scale devastation, and a targeted attack on a nuclear power plant in the country. Considering the worsening situation, the Indian Air Force (IAF), on Friday, March 4, postponed its Exercise Vayu Shakti 2022, which was scheduled to be held in Jaisalmer on March 7.

The exercise was set to see the participation of 148 aircraft including the latest Rafale combat aircraft with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance. The firepower demonstration was supposed to be witnessed by the defence attachés and envoys of friendly foreign countries as well.

Government sources told the news agency, ANI, "IAF has postponed its Exercise Vayu Shakti 2022 firepower demonstration scheduled to be held on March 7 in Jaisalmer. The fresh dates of the firepower demonstration will be announced later."

Earlier on the same day, the Government of India postponed the biennial Defexpo-2022 citing logistics issues, which was supposed to be held from March 10 to 14. The IAF has also called off its participation in Exercise Cobra Warrior scheduled to be held in England.

Meanwhile, in a recent development, Ukraine's Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba participated in the emergency meeting of North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Foreign Ministers on Friday. After the meeting, he took to Twitter to share a message urging NATO to act now before it's 'too late'. He urged the military alliance to not let Russian President Vladimir Putin turn Ukraine into Syria.

"Took part in the extraordinary meeting of NATO Foreign Ministers. My message: act now before it’s too late. Don’t let Putin turn Ukraine into Syria. We are ready to fight. We will continue fighting. But we need partners to help us with concrete, resolute and swift actions, now," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.