As ‘Sanatana Dharma’ Row Snowballs, US City To Celebrate ‘Sanatana Dharma Day'

As the controversy over the DMK Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark on the ‘eradication of Hindu Dharma’ rages on, a city in the United States of America (USA) declared September 3 as Sanatana Dharma Day. The proclamation regarding the same was made by the mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, Craig Greenberg. He also shared visuals attending the Mahakumbhabhishekam ceremony.

According to reports, Louisville’s deputy mayor Barbara Sexton Smith officially read the proclamation on the announcement of the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ day during the celebration at the Hindu Temple in the city. Many spiritual leaders from India including Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, and Bhagawati Saraswati were present at the event.

‘A wonderful saga in Indian culture’

Pujya Swami Chidanand Saraswati shared pictures from the event on X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: “The re-consecration - or #Mahakumbh #Abhishekam - of the #Hindu Temple of #Kentucky was made more powerful and significant @LouisvilleMayor's proclamation of 3 September 2023 as #SanatanaDharma Day! A wonderful new chapter in the glorious saga of #Indian culture!”

Moreover, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg also shared pictures of attending the ceremony. “I was honored to attend the Mahakumbhabhishekam ceremony at the Hindu Temple. The rituals performed to renew and restore the temple hold great cultural importance. Our office has officially declared September 3rd as ‘Sanatana Dharma Day’,” he said.

Tamil Nadu chief minister's son Udhayanidhi’s statement on the Sanatana Hindu Dharma created a massive uproar as he compared it with diseases like dengue and malaria and said it should not be merely opposed but ‘eradicated’. “A few things cannot be opposed, that should be abolished only. We can't oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona. We have to eradicate this, that's how we have to eradicate Sanatana. Rather opposing Sanatana it should be eradicated," he said in Chennai last week.

In the wake of Stalin Jr’s remarks against the Sanatana Hindu dharma, a petition was filed on September 7 in the Supreme Court seeking for an FIR against Stalin Jr and A Raja for their alleged hate speech. Additionally, contempt proceedings against the concerned police officials was also sought for inaction against the DMK leaders.