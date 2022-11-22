As Satyendar Jain's Masseur Turns Emerges Rape Accused; AAP Offers Counter But No Defence

After Republic TV accessed information that the person seen providing massage to Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain named Rinku was earlier imprisoned in a rape case, the jittered Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, November 22, has come out with another defense, this time targetting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Addressing a press meet, AAP leader Gopal Rai targetted the HM, to justify the massage that was given to Jain in jail in the name of 'physiotherapy'. He stated, "When Amit Shah ji was lodged in the jail of Gujarat, then “Special Jail” was made. It is in the record of CBI. No one got such special treatment in history. The issue is not the treatment of Satyender Jain. The issue is that on 4 December, the people of Delhi are going to 'treat' BJP in MCD." Gopal Rai didn't furnish any evidence to back his claims, but more pertinently, didn't specifically answer on the Satyendar Jain video, or the fact that the party's leaders had clearly bungled their response when they claimed it was physiotherapy.

Satyendar Jain's masseur turns out to be rape accused

This comes as Republic TV exposed on Tuesday, November 22, the masseur (Rinku) is in judicial custody under POCSO Act allegedly on charges of raping a minor. He is not a physiotherapist. Significantly, as a fallout of the Satyendar Jain massage episode, the Superintendent of Police was transferred along with 55 others.

On November 19, Republic TV came out with a massive expose of the imprisoned Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain’s CCTV footage in Tihar jail, where he was seen receiving a massage. Jain is in jail and has been charged in a case by the ED on allegations of money laundering.

However, IAP, after watching the video, said that physiotherapy is being degraded by comparing it with a massage. President of IAP Sanjiv Jha released a video and stated what is shown in the video is not physiotherapy. “We have received many complaints from our members and many physiotherapists all across India that in jail, one physiotherapy session was given to a patient and we can say that the session going on was not physiotherapy. It is a way of degrading physiotherapy. We strongly condemn this act and we want the minister to apologise for that.”

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had earlier claimed that jailed Satyendar Jain was advised physiotherapy by a hospital after he underwent two spinal surgeries following an injury in jail. In the video that surfaced online, a person is administering a full leg massage, foot oil massage, full hand massage, and special head massage.