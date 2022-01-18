As SC Upholds Winding Up Of Devas, Modi Govt Clears Yet Another Landmine Left By UPA

In a major relief for the Narendra Modi government, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the National Company Law Tribunal's decision to wind up Devas Multimedia saying “it is a case of fraud of a huge magnitude which cannot be brushed under the carpet".

Devas or 'Digitally Enhanced Video and Audio Services' was once touted as a move to revolutionize digital media and broadcasting services via satellite, but ended up as a case of fraud and corruption under CBI investigation. A bench comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice V Ramasubramanian noted that what started out as ‘DEVAS’ (gods) “ultimately turned out to be ‘ASURAS’ [demons]”

A Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had on May 25, 2021, directed the winding up of Devas Multimedia and appointed a provisional liquidator for the purpose. The NCLT's direction came after a petition filed by Antrix Corporation - the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

It was to the credit of the Modi Government to resort to timely action by ensuring that Antrix moved the NCLT for liquidation of Devas on the allegation of commission of fraud.

Devas-Antrix deal

The Devas-Antrix deal was signed in 2005 and was hastily canceled by the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government in 2011 to avoid scrutiny amidst allegations of corruption. However, it did not invoke the national security clause as a rationale for canceling the deal, which weakened Antrix’s case against the multimedia company.

This NCLT filing was a significant event under the Modi Government. The SC has now upheld the order passed by NCLAT which stated that Devas was incorporated with a fraudulent motive to collude and connive with the then officials of Antrix Corporation.

The SC verdict bolsters the case against Devas internationally, especially against the arbitration award for Devas that is under consideration with the judiciary in the Netherlands. The conclusion of the Supreme Court matter in favour of the government may also favourably impact in limiting the enforcement proceedings globally on the grounds of fraud indulged by the company and its investors.