As Scindia Takes Charge Of The Aviation Ministry; Several Challenges Await Amid Pandemic

Jyotiraditya Scindia will take over as the 33rd Civil Aviation Minister of the country and he will be entering the sector at a crucial time when the aviation industry needs an experienced member to take charge and overcome its shortcomings.

Scindia who had joined the BJP last year after jumping ship from the Congress took to Twitter and said that he was looking forward to working uder the guidance and vision of PM Modi.

I thank Prime Minister Sh @narendramodi ji, @JPNadda ji & the party leadership for entrusting me with the responsibility to serve as Civil Aviation Minister.Looking forward to working under the guidance & vision of the PM to build a strong aviation sector for Aatmanirbhar Bharat! — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 7, 2021

Jyotiraditya's father, Madhav Rao Scindia, was also the Civil Aviation Minister and held the post from 1991 to 1993. After taking oath as the minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia remembered his father and talked about fulfilling his dreams. While speaking to an agency, he said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. I will carry out the responsibility given by them with hard work and determination, the effort will be to meet their expectations."

What lies ahead for Scindia?

It is a tough time for the sector amid the pandemic and Jyotiraditya Scindia has been bestowed with the responsibility to meet expectations. Among the major issues before the new Civil Aviation Minister will be the Centre's decision to dispose off the national carrier Air India. While the process has already started, it is likely to cross major milestones during Scindia's tenure.

Many members in Parliament had raised issues on the Airport Authority of India's reported losses. Due to which, the AAI is planning to cut the perks of about 17,000 employees. At the same time, unemployment has emerged as a mojor concern as many employees were laid off amid the pandemic.

﻿Other concerns regarding the aviation industry