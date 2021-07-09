Last Updated:

As Scindia Takes Charge Of The Aviation Ministry; Several Challenges Await Amid Pandemic

Following in the footsteps of his father Madhavrao Scindia, Jyotiraditya Scindia took charge of the aviation ministry and will focus to overcome challenges

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia will take over as the 33rd Civil Aviation Minister of the country and he will be entering the sector at a crucial time when the aviation industry needs an experienced member to take charge and overcome its shortcomings.

Scindia who had joined the BJP last year after jumping ship from the Congress took to Twitter and said that he was looking forward to working uder the guidance and vision of PM Modi.

Jyotiraditya's father, Madhav Rao Scindia, was also the Civil Aviation Minister and held the post from 1991 to 1993. After taking oath as the minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia remembered his father and talked about fulfilling his dreams. While speaking to an agency, he said, "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our party chief JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah. I will carry out the responsibility given by them with hard work and determination, the effort will be to meet their expectations."

What lies ahead for Scindia?

It is a tough time for the sector amid the pandemic and Jyotiraditya Scindia has been bestowed with the responsibility to meet expectations. Among the major issues before the new Civil Aviation Minister will be the Centre's decision to dispose off the national carrier Air India. While the process has already started, it is likely to cross major milestones during Scindia's tenure.

Many members in Parliament had raised issues on the Airport Authority of India's reported losses. Due to which, the AAI is planning to cut the perks of about 17,000 employees. At the same time, unemployment has emerged as a mojor concern as many employees were laid off amid the pandemic. 

﻿Other concerns regarding the aviation industry 

  • Privatisation: The civil aviation ministry is presumed to privatise about 30-35 airports over the next five years. The airports in Varanasi, Bhubaneshwar, Amritsar, Indore, Raipur and Trichy will be part of the next round of privatisation. As these airports are located in smaller cities, the government is likely to face the uphill task of attracting sufficient bidders due to a fall in passenger traffic on these routes due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
     
  • Pre Pandemic level operations: The minister will also have to navigate the industry back to the pre-COVID level when the segment operated without a cap on capacity utilisation and floor limits on prices. While the current limitations have been set to safeguard the interests of all airlines and prevent predatory pricing and market share gains, the industry will have to slowly move back to pre-COVID days.
     
  • Udan scheme: The viability and success of the government's regional connectivity scheme Udan also took a hit due to the outbreak of COVID-19 as most airlines shut down operations on these routes due to lack of passenger traffic. As airlines continue to struggle with passenger traffic, it is unlikely that they will turn their attention to the regional flights anytime soon as demand on these routes is expected to remain limited.
     
  • Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) - The industry has been asking for lower ATF taxation for years now. At a time when crude prices are on the rise and the aviation industry is struggling with passenger traffic and profitability on routes, the taxation on fuel prices will be closely monitored by the industry and investors.

