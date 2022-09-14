Last Updated:

SCOOP | As Semiconductor Plant Goes To Gujarat, Eknath Shinde Dials PM Modi; Discusses Investment

Facing criticism over Gujarat bagging the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde spoke to PM Modi on Tuesday, Republic TV learnt.

Facing criticism over Gujarat bagging the Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde spoke to PM Modi on Tuesday, sources told Republic TV. As per sources, he sought the Centre's cooperation to facilitate investment in the mega projects in Maharashtra. Moreover, they also discussed some big-ticket projects in the pipeline. A day earlier, Vedanta and Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn jointly inked an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a semiconductor and display manufacturing unit in Gujarat. The landmark investment of Rs.1.54 lakh crore will also provide nearly 1 lakh skilled jobs. 

MVA attacks Eknath Shinde-led government

The opposition in Maharashtra alleged that there was something sinister behind Maharashtra losing out on the semiconductor project. Addressing a press conference, Aaditya Thackeray claimed that it was almost decided that the plant will be set up in Talegaon as the MVA dispensation strongly pursued this project. He said, “Our MVA government had brought this to the final stage. The current dispensation has lost the confidence of potential investors, hence such mega projects are not coming here". Moreover, he asserted that the intent of the new government was to send away the project from Maharashtra.

Maharashtra remained in contention to bag the project till very recently- which is evident from the fact that a delegation of the Vedanta Group and Foxconn met Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on July 26. AvanStrate Global MD Akarsh K Hebbar, Foxconn State leadership investor teams, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and other government officials were present at this meeting. On this occasion, the Maharashtra CM gave an assurance that all cooperation shall be extended to facilitate the investment. 

Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray demanded a probe into how the state lost out on this project. He opined, "How did a project with huge employment generation potential escape from Maharashtra? This issue is serious. That is why this subject should be thoroughly investigated. Maharashtra was the priority state for investors. It is not a good sign to start a reverse investment journey from such a state. We should go beyond politics and look at this issue". 

