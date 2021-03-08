As Similipal Tiger Reserve Continues To Burn, Experts Say ‘knee-jerk Reaction Not Enough’

From the forest fires in Odisha’s Similipal Tiger Reserve that have been raging for more than a week to the glacier breach in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district to the constantly worsening air quality in north India, the environmental crisis caused by human disregard or interference is more obvious than ever.

According to experts, the blaze through Similipal Tiger Reserve’s 21 ranges and eight forests, is a culmination of dry weather and intentional human interference. Nearly 90% of forest fires, they say, are started by humans. The fire poses an extreme threat to not just Similipal's wildlife but also to thousands of rare medicinal plants. It is also the only known habitat of black tigers.

While the government is yet to ascertain the cause of the blaze, locals said that the wildfire is an annual phenomenon but the intensity of it is higher this year. “The fire is man-made. It is lit by people using dry leaves for collecting forest produces like sal seeds, mahua flowers, and firewood, besides smuggling timbers and poaching,” a local volunteer claimed.

As many as 1,000 people including forest officials, locals, and volunteers are engaged in dousing the fire line to control the spread of the fire to new areas, an official said adding that 40 vehicles and 240 blowers are being used for the same. “The core area of the tiger reserve remains unaffected”, said Dr. J D Pati, Deputy Director of the Similipal Tiger Reserve.

While the attempts are ongoing to control the devastation, experts shared how such incidents can be prevented in the future. Bikrant Tiwary, CEO of Grow-Trees.com, says, “Similipal is one of the oldest tiger reserves in the country and its biodiversity is essential for the ecological health of the region. The fire will endanger its flora and fauna and is a frightening reminder that the annual occurrence of forest fires must be taken seriously.”

He adds, “what is needed is not a knee-jerk reaction to the problem but a sustained enhancement of biodiversity and green cover through large-scale plantation drives”. This, he says, will also reduce human-animal conflict, generate rural employment and naturally improve wildlife habitats. To address the loss of green cover which is directly connected to climate change, he has been part of a project that aims to plant over a million trees in the villages situated in the periphery of Dalma Wildlife Sanctuary and Similipal Tiger Reserve.

“Even before the fires, our team had ideated a blueprint to plant trees on around 5000 acres across 5 blocks in Kolhan range of Jharkhand and 3 blocks in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. We are committed to doing this, because more trees represent expanded green cover, enhanced animal habitat, and happier local communities. We have seen firsthand the impact of urbanisation on the Dalma-Similipal Corridor. The area, which was once lush green with widespread forests, is now deprived of not only the natural beauty but also the animals that lived within. This fire will make things even worse,” Tiwary said.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday constituted a task force to review the situation, official sources said. The nine-member task force, under the chairmanship of former principal chief conservator of forest (PCCF) Sandeep Tripathy, will also assess the causes behind the incidents of forest fire and suggest measures for its immediate containment, sources said. The high-level task force will also recommend suggestions for improved community participation in fire management and prevention, and conduct post-assessment of forest fire-affected area, loss to wildlife, biodiversity.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik had reviewed the fire situation a day after Union Environment, forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar sought a report on the devastating fire. Directing senior officials to take immediate preventive action Chief Minister said in a statement that "Similipal is not only a treasure trove of Odisha or India but also an invaluable asset of the whole world.”

Simlipal National Park is spread over 2,271 square km and is India’s largest forest reserve block, and also happens to be one of India’s 15 Tiger reserves that fall under the Project Tiger.

(With inputs from agencies, ANI picture)

