As SP IT Cell Member Arrested For ‘abuse’, BJP Demands Public Apology From Akhilesh

Manish Jagan Agarwal, chief of the Samajwadi Party's media cell, was arrested on Sunday for allegedly making indecent remarks from the Akhilesh Yadav-led party's Twitter handle.

The arrest, made by the Hazratganj Police, has triggered a wave of protests from the Samajwadi Party.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has met joint commissioner (law and order) Piyush Mordia over the arrest. According to reports, SP workers barged into the joint commissioner's office and created a ruckus following Agarwal's arrest.

Protests were reported in various parts of Lucknow as well.

#LIVE | Samajwadi Party workers clash with police in Lucknow. Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/R7BSzHIzU4 — Republic (@republic) January 8, 2023

Reacting to the arrest of the Social media operator, former UP CM Yadav said the entire police administration runs on the command of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and pointing towards the ruling party asked, “Why don't they take action against their own leaders?,” significantly earlier in the day while at the police Headquarters post the arrest of the SP leader, he denied having tea stating it might be poisoned by the police authorities.

'Akhilesh should have apologised'

The Lucknow police issued a statement saying Agarwal was arrested under various sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Three FIRs were filed against Agarwal for allegedly using abusive language against a journalist, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and a woman BJP worker.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "Since the last one month, the Twitter handle verified by the Samajwadi Party, was used for defamatory language against political leaders, journalists and women, which could lead to the disruption of social harmony. There was a conspiracy to flare up riots."

Tripathi further said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should have apologised for the remarks made on the party's Twitter handle but instead went to the police station to save Agarwal following his arrest.

Image: Republic