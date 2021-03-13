As Strict Coronavirus Measure, DGCA issues Fresh Notice Of Compliance For COVID Protocol

Directorate General of Civil Aviation issued a notice on Saturday (March 13, 2021) stating that the passengers who do not adequately wear masks inside the aircraft or who do not follow COVID-19 guidelines will be de-boarded. Ministry of Civil Aviation instructed that if a passenger continues to break policy after repeated warnings, they will be considered an "unruly passenger."

DGCA issues notice for 'strict compliance' of COVID-19 Protocol

The notice read, "It has been noticed that some travellers undertaking air journey do not adhere to "COVID-19 Protocols", which essentially involves wearing of mask properly i.e, not below the nose, during all times of the journey from entering the Airport for departure to exiting the airport after arrival. It has also been noted that some passengers after entering 5the Airport do not wear masks properly and also do not maintain social distance while being in the airport premises. Similarly, some passengers have been noticed not wearing their masks properly while on-board the aircraft." Hence the Ministry of Civil Aviation has instructed the strict compliance of Coronavirus protocols during air travel.

CISF to take strict action against passengers who don't follow 'COVID-19 Protocol'

It noted that the aircraft passengers are required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing norms at all times. The notice added that "the mask shall not be moved below the nose except under exceptional circumstances." The Centre directed the CISF or other police officers stationed at the airport's entrance to ensure that no one enters the terminal without wearing a mask. It stated that the CASO and other supervising officers must personally ensure it. The passengers who do not follow the "COVID-19 Protocol" should be handed over to "security agencies after adequate warnings." It also added that after giving the repeated warnings, "they must be dealt as per the law."