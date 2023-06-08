As Students Flag Deportation Risk, Canada PM Says Bid To Find Culprits Not Victims

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally reacted to the issue surrounding probable deportation of around 700 Indian students and said that the focus of the administration will be on identifying culprits and not penalising victims. Hundreds of Indian students in Canada are at risk of deportation after they are said to have received fake admission over letters from educational institutions in the country. The matter came to light after these students, mostly from Punjab, applied for permanent residency but ended up facing deportation after authorities found some admission offer letters to be false. CBSA, the Canada Border Services Agency, has reportedly issued deportation letters to some students.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking during a Parliament debate, said, "We are deeply aware of the cases of international students facing removal orders over fraudulent college acceptance letters. To be clear, our focus is on identifying the culprits, not penalising the victims."

Indian students protest in Canada

Hundreds of Indian students have been protesting on the streets of Canada against a possibility of deporation. The students, most of them from Punjab have alleged that authorities have accused them of obtaining visas through fake admission letters from Canadian institutions. Meanwhile, Punjab NRI Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal, has written a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and sought his intervention to discuss the problem. He has also requested Union Minister Amit Shah take strong action against fraudsters who cheated students.

"These (700) students are innocent and have been cheated by the clique of fraudsters…” “I shall be highly grateful if you again look into the matter personally and take up the matter with concerned agencies including the High Commission of Canada and the government of Canada so that these students can be saved from being deported.”

Punjab Minister has constantly been in touch with the students who are suffering deportation. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Talked to the children of Punjab and other states who are suffering the sword of deportation in Canada, my heart is sad, my children are very upset."

'Fraudsters must be punished': EAM

Looking at the severity of the matter, External Affairs Minister said action should not be taken against the students who enrolled in courses with good intentions but the people who misled them must be punished and action should be taken against them. He assured that India will continue to support these Indian students and press the case.

"For some time now, there is this case of students, who the Canadians say, did not study in the college in which they should have and when they applied for a work permit, they got into difficulties. From the very start, we have taken up this case and our point is, the students studied in good faith. If there were people who misled them, the culpable parties should be acted against. It is unfair to punish a student who undertook their education in good faith,” he said.

“Yesterday the Canadian Prime Minister made a statement in the House of Commons there and the minister also tweeted something and they have also been talking to our High Commission out there. I think the Canadians also accept that it would be unfair if a student has done no wrong…We will continue to press,” he added.