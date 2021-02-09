As Students Of Malappuram Schools Test COVID Positive, IMA Asks State To Shut Schools

After several students tested COVID-19 positive in two schools of Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday, the state unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has asked Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to close down all the schools until their examinations. However, some experts said that the situation is manageable. An IMA secretary said that cases could spiral as students have a 25 % infectivity rate and recommended random testing in the clusters. Meanwhile, the General Education Director of the state government has issued strict instructions on enforcing COVID protocols on school campuses.

Around 190 Students, 70 Teachers Of Two Govt Schools Test COVID Positive

On Sunday, nearly 200 students and around 80 staff members of two government schools in Kerala's Malappuram district tested COVID-19 positive. After one of the students of 10th standard was tested positive, tests were conducted for other students and teachers as well, said the district health department. The district health department had released a press release that said that after the student tested positive for the disease, three teachers at the school showed symptoms of the disease, following which, the health department collected samples from 582 students and 50 staff including teachers at the school last Friday and around 148 students and several staff members tested positive.

In the other case, 39 students and 36 teachers of the other school at Ponnani tested positive. The rapid rate of spread of the virus has made authorities implement stricter norms of social distancing and other health protocols in all schools. District health authorities have asked school authorities to strictly implement the use of masks and thermal testing of students. Parents and family members of students and teachers who tested positive have been instructed to go into quarantine. Both the schools have been closed for disinfecting, officials had said.

