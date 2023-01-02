As Supreme Court Upholds Centre's 2016 Demonetisation Decision, Leaders Welcome Verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Centre's decision to demonetise erstwhile Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, stating that there was no legal fault in the central government's 2016 decision.

The Centre, on November 8, 2016, demonetised nearly 86 per cent of the Indian currency in a bid to crack down on corruption and encourage the use of digital currency.

'Centre's decision has received imprimatur,' says Ashwani Kumar

Former Law Minister Ashwini Kumar said, "It is clear that the government's policy to demonetise has received the imprimatur of the highest court and has been legitimised and accepted constitutionally."

He added, "The courts do not normally interfere with the government's economic policy decision, it is settled law and therefore they follow that principle, yet the final validity of the judgement will be tested in time. It was a crucial issue and now we all have to accept what has been ruled by the top court."

'Government's decision was correct': Nalin Kohli

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, "The judgement has confirmed that the government's decision by itself was correct and it passed the test of constitutionality in terms of being constitutionally valid. Now, what the government hopes, is that those who put this challenge should not say that we are disappointed with the court and then start politicising it and raising questions on the independence of the court. That would really be unfortunate and it will then confirm that their intention of filing the petition was for political reasons."

He added, "Every judgement has far-reaching ramifications because it is a dialogue in terms of how the government will function and then the right of judicial review which is with the court. So therefore it is right, the government is exercising its administrative and executive rights. So those who raised the petition were not just challenging the government's right to take an apex decision for the country but also challenging the independence of the court."

Senior advocate Swapnil Kothari's views on Supreme Court's ruling

Senior advocate Swapnil Kothari said, "This is a clear message from the court that separation of the doctrine of the power, there is the independence of the judiciary, the legislative and the legislature is paramount. Each of them has their own objective to achieve."

He added, "The issue at hand is whether or not it is within the parameter of the executive without transgressing any constitutional parameter. The answer is clear-cut yes, and that is why it needs the doctrine of proportionality. It's not that it was absolutely disproportionate arbitrary and that's the reason why the court came to a conclusion."

BJP IT cell chief on verdict

Amit Malviya, Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell chief said, "Defining line from Supreme Court’s judgement on demonetisation: Court cannot supplant the wisdom of executive with its wisdom."

He added, "It is a message for the opposition not to lean on judiciary to settle political scores. The role of the executive and judiciary are clearly defined."