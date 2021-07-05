As Tamil Nadu Eases Restrictions; Villagers In Vilaripatti Seen Flouting COVID-19 Norms

After the Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the COVID-induced lockdown, thousands of people were seen flouting Coronavirus norms as they gathered in large numbers to celebrate the traditional fishing festival at Vilaripatti village in the Sivaganga district on Sunday. This comes amid the state witnessing a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases.

Tamil Nadu govt extends COVID-19 lockdown, eases restrictions

Earlier on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government extended the COVID-induced lockdown for another week until 6 am on July 12. The administration, on the other hand, has eased various limits across the state, removing the previous region-by-region prohibitions. Relaxations will be uniform across Tamil Nadu from Monday, July 5, the administration stated, due to factors such as a decrease in Coronavirus infections and the state's economy.

What's allowed and what's not in Tamil Nadu

Shops and activities that were previously permitted until 7 p.m. will now be permitted until 8 p.m.

Hotels and tea shops may operate with half of their customers.

Restaurants can now offer dine-in guests at 50% capacity while still conforming to COVID-19 guidelines.

Swimming pools, social and political gatherings, as well as entertainment, sports, and cultural events, will be prohibited.

Weddings and funerals are permitted in every district. A wedding celebration can have a maximum of 50 guests, and a funeral can have a maximum of 20 individuals.

Amusement parks are allowed to reopen, but only to a capacity of 50%.

Gyms are able to open. IT offices may now operate with a 50% attendance rate.

Cinemas and bars will be closed.

State-run retail liquor stores will be allowed to stay open until 8 p.m. from the previous 5 pm (from 10 am).

Schools and colleges will stay closed for the time being.

Private interstate bus transportation and international air travel, with the exception of those permitted by the Centre, remain restricted.

Buses can run within districts and between districts with a passenger capacity of 50% of seat capacity. The requirement for e-passes for inter-district travel has been lifted by the Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu lockdown

Last Friday, the government announced a number of changes that would take effect on June 28th, including the reopening of places of worship, malls, textile showrooms, and gyms. Relaxations were, however, region-specific, with the state administration categorizing 38 districts into three groups based on the frequency of Coronavirus cases in order to ease restrictions.

Seven districts in the western region, including Coimbatore, and four in the Cauvery delta areas, including Thanjavur, had more limitations, whereas four districts, including Chennai and its three neighbouring districts, had greater relaxations. Twenty-three districts, including Ariyalur, were placed in a different category, with public transportation (bus services) resuming on June 28 in these areas and on June 21 in Chennai and neighbouring districts. The requirement for an e-pass, which was formerly enforced for reasons such as travel in 11 particular areas, has now been withdrawn.

Tamil Nadu has so far recorded over 24,96,287 positive cases, out of which, 24,27,988 have successfully recovered, while 33,005 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,867 new cases, 4,382 fresh recoveries and 72 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 35,294.

