As Tamil Nadu Eases Restrictions; Villagers In Vilaripatti Seen Flouting COVID-19 Norms

After the Tamil Nadu government on Friday extended the COVID-induced lockdown, thousands of people were seen flouting Coronavirus norms as they gathered in large numbers to celebrate the traditional fishing festival at Vilaripatti village in the Sivaganga district on Sunday. This comes amid the state witnessing a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases.
Earlier on Friday, the Tamil Nadu government extended the COVID-induced lockdown for another week until 6 am on July 12. The administration, on the other hand, has eased various limits across the state, removing the previous region-by-region prohibitions. Relaxations will be uniform across Tamil Nadu from Monday, July 5, the administration stated, due to factors such as a decrease in Coronavirus infections and the state's economy.
Last Friday, the government announced a number of changes that would take effect on June 28th, including the reopening of places of worship, malls, textile showrooms, and gyms. Relaxations were, however, region-specific, with the state administration categorizing 38 districts into three groups based on the frequency of Coronavirus cases in order to ease restrictions.
Seven districts in the western region, including Coimbatore, and four in the Cauvery delta areas, including Thanjavur, had more limitations, whereas four districts, including Chennai and its three neighbouring districts, had greater relaxations. Twenty-three districts, including Ariyalur, were placed in a different category, with public transportation (bus services) resuming on June 28 in these areas and on June 21 in Chennai and neighbouring districts. The requirement for an e-pass, which was formerly enforced for reasons such as travel in 11 particular areas, has now been withdrawn.
Tamil Nadu has so far recorded over 24,96,287 positive cases, out of which, 24,27,988 have successfully recovered, while 33,005 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,867 new cases, 4,382 fresh recoveries and 72 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 35,294.
