As Tribal Insurgency Comes To An End, How Far Is 'peace' From Assam?

Thursday turned out to be a historic day in Assam as 244 cadres of the United Gorkha People's Organization and Tiwa Liberation Army laid down their arms to join the mainstream. This brought an end to the era of tribal insurgency in the State.

The term tribal insurgency can be best explained by referring to the smaller armed groups of the State who have raised arms demanding fulfilment of their demands ranging from 6th Schedule status or autonomy within the State of Assam to separate Statehood. This form of militancy dates back to the early 80s and had been a great matter of concern for the consecutive governments from the 1980s till date.

What made Thursday's event more interesting is that it coincided with the 2nd anniversary of the signing of the Bodo Peace Accord, which can also be termed as the spark that brought an end to the tribal insurgency in Assam.

Political commentators and observers of insurgency in the region are mostly on the same page of the common opinion, that eventually ULFA-Independent led by Paresh Barua and Kamatapur Liberation Organization led by Jiban Singha will also join the mainstream sooner or later. Both are currently operating out of Myanmar. In fact, Jiban Singha has recently had a direct telephonic conversation with Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and has assured them that he will talk to his people regarding the peace talks and get back to the State government.

With all these developments the last hurdle that remains is Paresh Barua. The chairman and C-in-C of the ULFA-Independent are regularly engaged in mediation with the State government. The outfits adamancy remains on the issue of sovereignty. Both the parties have, however, agreed to find a midway out of it. The ULFA-Independent joining the mainstream by engaging in peace talks with the Union Government will bring out a permanent peaceful solution to the four-decade-long insurgency in Assam.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said, "The end of the tribal insurgency in the State will ensure everlasting peace in the coming days.

The UGPO and TLA have deposited 262 live grenades, 277 various arms including AK series rifles and over 700 live ammunition.

Apart from this, a one-time financial grant of Rs 1.5 lakh each was distributed to 662 former RNLF, UPRF, NLFB, NSLA and ADF cadres. The State government has appealed to use this as capital to do business.