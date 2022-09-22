As Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted its chargesheet in Mumbai's sessions court after two years of investigation into the TRP rigging scam, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is nowhere to be found. The ex-Police Commissioner of Mumbai who made the allegations that began the probe now seems to be missing in action.

Meanwhile, sources have also said to Republic that Param Bir Singh may have left Mumbai early this morning, after it had emerged that the names of Republic TV and R Bharat were cleared by the ED as no evidence was found. The tainted former Mumbai CP also allegedly spoke to his close coterie before leaving the city.

Param Bir Singh, who named Republic media several times in his press conferences in the TRP scam case despite another channel being mentioned in the complaint, can't be found at his residence in Chandigarh as well as in Mumbai it emerges. After his suspension from the Mumbai Police, Param Bir has maintained a low profile, only surfacing when he had to join probes in cases against him

Since the time Republic TV and Republic Bharat's names have been cleared in the manipulation of Television Rating Points (TRP) as per media reports citing the final TRP report submitted by the ED to court, Param Bir Singh has been conspicuous by his absence.

The #FinalTRPReport is out, and as Republic reports outside Param Bir Singh's houses in Mumbai and Chandigarh, viewers, we'd love to hear from you. Tweet with the hashtag or WhatsApp us your videos to 7304434381 so we can play it on-air, #LIVE, here - https://t.co/eBZZFfQFRR pic.twitter.com/Up5BxbYuTe — Republic (@republic) September 22, 2022

After two years of the investigation into the TRP scam case, various news reports state that there was no evidence found against Republic TV and R Bharat over the manipulation of TRPs. Notably, several media reports have also stated that an investigation has been launched against the channel India Today.

According to a PTI report, ED in its chargesheet filed before a special Mumbai court on Thursday, the central agency noted that its findings were at "variance" with the investigation carried out by the Mumbai Police in 2020.

"No evidence of Republic TV or Republic Bharat indulging in these practices was forthcoming either by the statement or by digital data evidence," the chargesheet said. "The forensic audit report relied upon by Mumbai police was 'superficial' and based on the analysis of 'limited aspects'," the PTI report added.

False TRP case

Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had on October 8, 2020, held a press conference to share details of an alleged 'TRP scam' into which the police was probing - Republic TV and two Marathi channels, Fakht Marathi and Box Cinema. Mumbai police initially arrested ten individuals including Hansa research's ex-employee Vishal Bhandari who confessed that a person named Vinay paid him Rs 5000 as commission for distributing Rs 1000 among 5-panel homes to ask them to watch India Today daily for 2 hours.

While Param Bir Singh named Republic TV, neither the FIR, complaint, remand copy nor the arrested individuals' statements mentioned the channel, instead they named India Today.

Furthermore, the then Mumbai CP's press conference had come just days after a complaint in the matter had been lodged, in which Republic wasn't named, and before any probe could take place. Within hours, Republic had accessed the complaint copy, revealing the name of another channel and no mention of Republic. What followed, however, was a systematic witch-hunt of Republic Media Network, including the summoning, interrogation, and arrests in a crackdown on the employees of the network.