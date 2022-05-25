In a shocking update, a popular TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot dead at their residence in Hishroo Chadoora village of J&K on Wednesday, May 25. At around 7:55 PM, terrorists barged into their residence and asked Bhat's nephew to call her. As she came out, they fired multiple bullets at her, and her nephew was injured as well. The two were rushed to a nearby hospital, where Bhat succumbed to her injuries and her nephew is still battling for his life.

The news was shared by the Kashmir Zone Police on their official Twitter handle. They revealed that three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were behind the attack. Kashmir Police have cordoned off the area and launched a search for the culprits. This comes a day after an off-duty police constable was killed and his daughter was injured after terrorists fired at them in Srinagar.

Former J&K Deputy CM and BJP leader Nirmal Singh on the killing of Amreen Bhat told Republic TV, "These cowards don't have courage to face forces, they are running. Pakistan is pressuring them and they get killed. An artist is attacked today and a minor was left injured; same happened with a cop yesterday. And they claim they are working for Kashmiri muslims; this is their desperation. The people will be nabbed and eliminated."

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's office also condoled Amreen Bhat's death and prayed for her nephew's speedy recovery.

Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah condemned both incidents. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Shocked & deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Amreen Bhat. Sadly Amreen lost her life in the attack & her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women & children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat."

Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, condemning the killing, said, "We strongly condemn the killing of TV Artist Amreen Bhat & injuring of her 10-year-old nephew in Chadoora (Budgam) in a dastardly act of senseless violence. We express our sincere condolences to the family of Amreen & may her soul rest in peace."

Congress leader Usman Majid said, "Strongly condemn the killing of TV Artist Amreen Bhat at her residence Chadoora #Budgam in a dastardly act of senseless violence. I express my sincere condolences to the family of Ambreen. May her soul rest in peace & the family find strength."

Political party Jammu & Kashmir National Conference tweeted, "Condemn the barbaric attack on TV artist Amreen Bhat in the strongest possible terms. She succumbed to her injuries briefly after she was taken to the hospital. Condolences to her family & friends. Prayers for the swift recovery of her nephew who was also injured in the attack."

