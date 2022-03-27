As Uttarakhand Moves To Adopt UCC, Giriraj Singh Bats For Uniform Civil Code In Bihar

Union minister Giriraj Singh said on Saturday that Bihar and other states should also try to implement the Uniform Civil Code as announced by Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Keeping one of the pre-poll promises, Dhami’s Cabinet recently announced that a committee of experts will be formed on Uniform Civil Code. If implemented, Uttarakhand will be the second state to adopt UCC after Goa.

Hailing the move, Giriraj Singh said it was a step in the right direction. “Now Dhami has …taken a very good step. There should be a uniformity of law across the country,” he said.

Earlier too in February, the Union Minister had called for introducing in a common civil code after the hijab controversy had broken out, terming it as the need of the hour.

Giriraj Singh laments 'persecution of Hindus'; criticises NDA ally

The Union minister who represents the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar also iterated allegations of “persecution of Hindus” in his constituency and expressed anguish over recent protests by JD(U).

“Such acts came from members of the NDA”, Singh remarked grimly referring to the burning of effigies and added “I would, however, like to assert that I shall fight for the rights of Hindus at all costs. Where will the Hindus of my constituency go if the administration keeps brushing things under the carpet, under pressure from politics of vote bank,” he said, attacking the BJP ally.

A couple of incidents had been reported in Begusarai last week which the administration dubbed as clashes between two groups. Though the accused in the clashes were arrested, Singh insisted that the majority community was given an upper hand in the case.

Singh had formerly been a minister in the state cabinet and often made headlines for defying Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Singh was a strong supporter of Uniform Civil law, which the CM disapproved of, saying that such a move could face stiff opposition from orthodox Muslims.

“Such a law is required in keeping with the fact that our density of population is already more than what we can handle. It is not a political issue. It is a social issue. States and districts across the country cannot be governed through religious laws like Sharia”, the BJP leader fumed.

