As Uttarakhand's Joshimath 'sinks', Jal Shakti Ministry Sends In Cave-in Study Group

The Ministry of Jal Shakti on January 6 formed a committee to do a rapid study of the occurrence of land subsidence and its impact or otherwise in the region of Joshimath (Uttarakhand) which is said to be 'sinking' or is geologically unstable..

The state government on Friday dispatched a team of experts in the Joshimath of the Chamoli district to assess the situation in view of the continuous landslide in the town of great spiritual significance. As a precautionary measure, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed, informed Chamoli Chief Development Officer (CDO), Lalit Narayan Mishra on Friday.

"We have to be alert for the future, so NDRF is being deployed as a precautionary measure," he said. "Due to frequent landslides, NDRF has been called and the team of experts is surveying the affected areas since this morning," he added.

The team of experts includes geologists, building specialists, IITs, and other experts, he said. The NDRF teams will be used in the future as and when the requirements arise even as the landslides continue to happen in Joshimath, he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will personally conduct a ground inspection of the land subsidence affected area in Joshimath on January 7, Saturday, where he will also meet the affected families and on the ground officials deployed for relief work, informed the CMO office.

The CM said the danger zone should be vacated immediately and a sector, zonal plan be made. He also gave instructions to set up a rehabilitation centre in a safe place in the Joshimath town.

In a shocking development over 561 houses developed cracks in Joshimath on January 5 due to continued land subsidence, stated the District Disaster Management Department. Consequently about 66 families left their houses and moved out of the town to a safer location.

"Now the process of increasing cracks in Singhdhar and Marwadi has started. Badrinath NH near Singhdhar Jain locality and JP Company Gate in Marwadi, near the forest department check post, is continuously cracking. This crack is increasing every hour which is worrying," said Joshimath Municipal Chairman Shailendra Pawar.

