Asad Ahmad Encounter: On 'fake Encounter' Charge, Ex-UP Top Cop Has THIS To Say

Atique Ahmad's son Asad and one of his associates were killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi district by officials of the Special Task Force (STF), weeks after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thundered in the state Assembly saying, "Mafia ko mitti mein mila denge (The Mafia will be destroyed)." The encounter has stirred a political row in the state with Akhilesh Yadav, chief of the Samajwadi Party (SP), saying, "By doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. The power does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong. BJP is against brotherhood."

April 13, 2023

Charges only political: Former DGP AK Jain

Reacting to charges made by political leaders about the propriety of the encounter, former Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, AK Jain said, "It needs to be understood that after 50 days of the murder, the main accused did not surrender. They did not want to surrender. In fact they wanted to kill more policemen and wanted to indulge in a huge massacre. Inputs were also there that they want to rescue Atique from the police, after attacking a police convoy carrying Atique Ahmed from Gujarat's jail to UP. I congratulate the STP party for the action."

"Some charges on the police are only political in nature. I would like to say that after every encounter, police investigation takes place, magisterial inquiry takes place. Further the inquiry reports are being analysed by NHRC teams, and all the procedures, the reports are being filed," Jain said, in an exclusive conversation with Republic.

"If any objections are being raised, then there are options of CID and CBI inquiry. The High Court can take cognisance, families can move the High Court. So all these routes are open. On the other hand, killing any desperate criminal requires lot of courage and these people are aware of the fact that if they come face to face with these criminals, either they will be shot dead or they will be able to liquidate these criminals," the ex-DGP added.