Asad Ahmed Encounter: How Atique's Son Was Killed And What Followed It; Details Here

Uttar Pradesh police will bring the mortal remains of Atique Ahmed's son Asad who was killed in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task (UPSTF) cops, to Pragayraj from Jhansi Medical College. According to sources, the body of the deceased will be handed over to Atique's father-in-law in Prayagraj.

Here is a breakdown of how Asad Ahmed was killed in an encounter and what followed his death

Asad Ahmed's encounter

According to the UP Police, an STF team led by two deputy superintendents of police reached the Badagaon area in the Jhansi district after getting information about Asad and his associate Ghulam. Both of the accused, who carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each, had tried to flee on a motorcycle. They also opened fire at the STF team when the latter surrounded them. To this, the police retaliated and Asad and Ghulam were killed.

"Asad, son of mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and Ghulam S/o Maksudan, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and carrying a reward of Rupees five lakhs each; killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal at Jhansi. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons recovered," UPSTF said in a statement. As per the police, they recovered a British Bull Dog revolver and a Walther pistol from the Umesh Pal murder accused.

Umesh Pal's family thanks CM Yogi Adityanath

Following the news of Atique's son Asad's encounter in Jhansi, deceased Umesh Pal's family expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "Whatever they have done is right,” Pal's wife reacted.

Speaking to reporters, Umesh Pal's mother Shanti Devi said, "I thank CM Yogi ji for serving justice and I appeal to him to give us justice ahead also. We have full faith in CM...We know whatever the CM does will be good... These two (Asad and Ghulam) who were killed in the encounter, they were involved in a crime and today they got their punishment for that... This is a tribute to my son."

Akhilesh, Mayawati demand probe

Reacting to Atique's son Asad's encounter, both-- Samajwadi Party and BSP chiefs demanded a probe into the matter. SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav termed the encounter "fake" and accused BJP of diverting the real issues.

"By doing false encounters, the BJP government is trying to divert attention from the real issues. The BJP does not believe in the court at all. Today's and recent encounters should also be thoroughly investigated and the culprits should not be spared. The power does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong. The BJP is against the brotherhood," he tweeted.

On the other hand, BSP chief Mayawati said, "People feel that their apprehension of a repeat of the Vikas Dubey incident has come true. Therefore, a high-level inquiry is necessary so that the complete facts and truth of the incident can come before the public."

CM Yogi Adityanath lauds STF

On Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath chaired a high-level meeting on ‘law and order’ after the encounter of Atique's son. He also lauded the Special Task Force team which was involved in the shootout.

"After the encounter of former MP Atique Ahmed’s son Asad and his aide, CM Yogi Adityanath took a meeting on law and order. CM Yogi praised UP STF as well as DGP, Special DG law and order and the entire team,” UP CMO said in a statement.

Court grants 5-day police remand of Atique Ahmed

A Prayagraj court on Thursday sent Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf to 14-day judicial custody and also allowed five-day police remand in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. The duo will be kept in Naini jail in Prayagraj till April 26, said advocate Vikram Singh, the counsel for Umesh Pal's wife Jaya.

Republic also accessed the remand copy, wherein in it alleged that Atique had links to Pakistan's ISI and was involved in the smuggling of weapons. It was further stated that the former MP was in contact with the terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and carried out cross-border arms smuggling via drones at the Punjab border

FIR copy of Asad's encounter

According to the FIR filed in the Asad encounter case, police wanted to apprehend the two wanted offenders alive, however, Asad and Ghulam shot at the police team first and were killed in "retaliatory firing" after.