Asad Ahmed Encounter: Maternal Grandparents To Claim Body; FIR Accessed

Gangster-turned-politician Atique Ahmed's son Asad, wanted in the killing of Umesh Pal, was killed in an encounter by the UP Police's Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi on Thursday, April 12. Asad's post-mortem was performed at 2:00 AM, according to sources, but no family member has reached Jhansi yet to collect the body.

Asad Ahmed's body yet to be claimed

The body of Asad may reportedly be claimed by his maternal grandparents or one of his three aunts who are not named as suspects in Umesh Pal’s murder, informed Ahmed’s lawyer. “Under such circumstances, Asad’s maternal grandparents or any other relative will go to Jhansi to claim his body,” said Atique's lawyer Vijay Mishra.

According to the Jhansi police, they would wait for his family members for a few more hours. If no one comes to claim the dead body, then the Jhansi police will hand over his mortal remains to the Prayagraj police.

It is pertinent to note that Atique's wife Shaista Parveen is on the run with a Rs 50,000 reward on her head while Atique's brother Khalid Azeem, aka Ashraf, and sons Ali and Umar are all in jail.

Exclusive Video Of Encounter Between Atique Ahmed's Son Asad And UP STF

Atique and his brother Ashraf lodged at Dhoomanganj Police station

Furthermore, mafia-turned-politician Atique Ahmed and his brother Ashraf are being interrogated by Uttar Pradesh Police at the Dhoomanganj Police Station in Prayagraj after Prayagraj Chief Judicial Magistrate court sent them to four-day police custody.

FIR copy of encounter accessed

The FIR in the case was made public by the Uttar Pradesh Police team that shot down Atique Ahmed's son Asad and his aide Ghulam in an encounter while attempting to apprehend the two wanted offenders alive. The FIR revealed that the two individuals shot at the police team first and were killed in "retaliatory firing" after.