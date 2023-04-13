Asad Ahmed Encounter: Sophisticated Weapons Recovered From Slain Gangster After Encounter

Uttar Pradesh Police has recovered two foreign-made guns from gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's son Asad Ahmed, who is an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Asad was killed along with Ghulam, who was also wanted in the case.

Special Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from the accused. Exclusive images accessed by Republic showed one of the recovered guns was German-made Walther P88 Compact.

According to STF, Asad and Ghulam were on the run since Umesh Pal's murder on February 24. On Thursday, they were trying to flee on a motorbike when they were intercepted by an STF team in Jhansi, the officials said, adding they opened fire on the personnel and were killed in retaliatory firing.

Umesh Pal, a key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj's Dhoomanganj area on February 24 this year.

UP CM Yogi lauds STF

In a meeting after the encounter, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the UP STF. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya congratulated the Police and the STF for the action. "Nobody will touch you if you don't commit a crime. And nobody will be spared if they Commit a crime," he said. ADG Amitabh Yash, who oversaw the encounter, called it a huge success.

Umesh Pal's family has also thanked Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the police administration. "Whatever they have done is right. He (the CM) has punished the killer of his daughter's husband. I express my gratitude. He is like a father. Justice has been done," Umesh Pal's wife told the media, adding she hoped strict action would be taken against other accused.

When asked against who else she wanted action, she said, "I leave that to the government. The government is giving me justice."

Umesh Pal's mother said, "The two gunners who were killed in broad daylight today had committed a sin. They have been punished today. We have faith, we will get complete justice."