Asad Ahmed, Ghulam Gunned Down In Jhansi: How UP STF Carried Out The Operation

Asad Ahmed, the son of mafia don and former Lok Sabha MP Atique Ahmed and accused in several criminal cases including the murder of Umesh Pal, was killed on Thursday, April 13 by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh’s border with Madhya Pradesh. He was killed along with another accused in the Umesh pal murder case Ghulam, the son of Maksudan.

Giving details of the operation to neutralise the duo, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force headed by Indian Police Service officer Amitabh Yash stated that the first shot was not fired by the police team. “We did not fire first,” UP STF told Republic.

Asad fired the first shot at the UP STF team following which the police retaliated and killed him along with Ghulam. Around 40 rounds of bullets were fired during the encounter which took place in Parichha area of Jhansi. The first footage from the encounter site reveals that the duo was on a motorcycle.

Both of them were involved in the murder of Umesh Pal in Prayagraj and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. The UP STF team which carried out the encounter was led by Deputy Superintendents of Police Navendu Kumar and Vimal Kumar Singh. The team also recovered several sophisticated foreign made weapons from the encounter site. The recovered arms include one British Bull Dog revolver and one German-made Walther P88 pistol.

Asad’s father Atique Ahmed, who was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Dinesh Gautam in Prayagraj earlier in the day, fainted after he was informed about the encounter of his son. Atique and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were produced before the court in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atique was brought to Prayagraj from Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail by road and Ashraf was brought from a Bareilly jail in Uttar Pradesh.