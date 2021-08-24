Asaduddin Owaisi Confirms Attending EAM's Afghanistan Briefing; Day After Seeking Invite

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday informed ANI that he has received an invitation for the meeting of floor leaders of political parties in Parliament for a briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on the situation of Afghanistan. Earlier on Monday, Owaisi tried to take a dig at the Central government and had asked if his party will be invited for the briefing on the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Monday, "In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM Narendra Modi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties." Following that, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi tweeted that the briefing will be held at 11 am on August 26, in Main Committee Room, PHA, New Delhi. Responding to it, Owaisi said that he is expecting an invite for the meeting.

EAM Jaishankar to brief on Afghanistan crisis

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's briefing comes when the Indian government is evacuating its citizens from the war-ravaged country in the wake of the fall of Kabul to the Taliban. On August 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and instructed all concerned officials to undertake all necessary measures to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days. Meanwhile, the MEA has said the government is committed to returning all Indian nationals from Afghanistan. The MEA said that the main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of the Kabul airport.

India on Sunday brought back nearly 400 people on three different flights. Another group of 87 Indians and two Nepal nationals were brought back in a special Air India flight from Dushanbe a day after they were evacuated to the Tajikistan capital in an IAF aircraft. Separately, in the last few days, 135 Indians were evacuated from Kabul to Doha by the US, and NATO aircraft were flown back to Delhi on a special flight.

On August 15, the Taliban entered the presidential palace in the Afghan capital on Sunday and declared its victory over the government after months of violence in Afghanistan.

Image Credit: PTI/AP