Asaduddin Owaisi Gets First Shot Of Coronavirus Vaccine; Urges People To Get Inoculated

Amid the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday received his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine. Following his vaccination, Owaisi also took to Twitter and urged people to get vaccinated at the earliest. "I urge everyone eligible to schedule an appointment at the earliest & get themselves vaccinated." tweeted Owaisi

Alhamdulilah took the first dose of #vaccine today. Vaccination not only helps protect oneself from #COVIDー19 but also reduces risk for all. I urge everyone eligible to schedule an appointment at the earliest & get themselves vaccinated. May Allah protect us from the pandemic pic.twitter.com/9CjHMVn2Ji — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 22, 2021

Owaisi had earlier raised doubt over the vaccine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated. Pointing out to a German report, Owaisi had stated that the Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine was not effective for people who are aged 64 and above. Seeking clarification from the Centre, he had also opined that PM Modi receiving a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was a 'coincidence'. Even so, Owaisi urged people to get vaccinated.

As per Germany govt, #Covishield isn't as effective for people aged 64 & above as it's for people aged b/w 18-64. Can Govt clarify the confusion? It's a coincidence that PM took Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN vaccine today. However, I urge all to get vaccinated: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM pic.twitter.com/6k0CajsVh0 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Coronavirus vaccination update

Meanwhile, India has administered more than 4.6 lakh vaccination doses in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 4.5 crore doses of Coronavirus vaccine have been administered across the country.

#Unite2FightCorona#LargestVaccineDrive



More than 4.6 Lakh (4,62,157) Vaccination Doses given in the last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/Sd1Zdszsaa — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) March 22, 2021

India records 46,951 new cases

On Monday, India recorded the highest number of cases this year. The country saw a fresh surge of 46,951 cases in a day, taking the nationwide tally to 1,16,46,081, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday. Active cases in the country as of Monday stand at 3,34,646. In addition, the recovery rate has dropped to 95.75 per cent.

(Image Credits: Twitter/@asadowaisi)