Asaduddin Owaisi Gets First Shot Of Coronavirus Vaccine; Urges People To Get Inoculated

Amid the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday received his first shot of COVID-19 vaccine.

Shloak Prabhu
Owaisi

Amid the ongoing vaccination drive in the country, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday received his first shot of Covid-19 vaccine. Following his vaccination, Owaisi also took to Twitter and urged people to get vaccinated at the earliest. "I urge everyone eligible to schedule an appointment at the earliest & get themselves vaccinated." tweeted Owaisi

Owaisi had earlier raised doubt over the vaccine after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was inoculated. Pointing out to a German report, Owaisi had stated that the Serum Institute of India's Covishield vaccine was not effective for people who are aged 64 and above. Seeking clarification from the Centre, he had also opined that PM Modi receiving a dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was a 'coincidence'. Even so, Owaisi urged people to get vaccinated.

Coronavirus vaccination update

Meanwhile, India has administered more than 4.6 lakh vaccination doses in the last 24 hours. Moreover, 4.5 crore doses of Coronavirus vaccine have been administered across the country. 

India records 46,951 new cases

On Monday, India recorded the highest number of cases this year. The country saw a fresh surge of 46,951 cases in a day, taking the nationwide tally to 1,16,46,081, as per the Union Health Ministry's data on Monday. Active cases in the country as of Monday stand at 3,34,646. In addition, the recovery rate has dropped to 95.75 per cent. 

(Image Credits: Twitter/@asadowaisi)

