Asaduddin Owaisi Questions Shiv Sena's Common Minimum Program Over Sen's CAB Stand

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi while talking about Shiv Sena’s stand on the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) at Lok Sabha questioned their Common Minimum Program (CMP) with NCP and Congress.

Owaisi said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s CMP mentions ‘secularism’ as an important constituent of the alliance, however, Sena ended supporting the bill that opposes it. Targeting the alliance between the three parties, he summarised the act as “politics of opportunism”.

Owaisi targets Sena

Talking about Shiv Sena’s stand on CAB, Owaisi said, “This is Bhangra politics, Shiv Sena supported BJP on Monday and Congress, NCP still support Sena’s chief minister. They really should think about this, they write ‘Secular’ in the common minimum program but this Bill is against secularism. This Bill is also against Article 14. This is the politics of opportunism”.

Read: 'Secular' alliance ideology stretched by Shiv Sena, NCP scrambles to uphold CMP over CAB

Sena’s dual stand on the bill

Shiv Sena during a debate in Parliament had said that if the intention of the bill is to “create a vote bank” by providing citizenship to foreign Hindus then it is not good for the country.

The party extended conditional support to the bill and suggested that the new citizens should not be given the voting rights for 25 years.

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 with 311 votes against 80 votes with a total of 391 members present in the house.

Read: Eknath Khadse claims BJP members worked against the party in Maharashtra, cites 'evidence'

For the bill to be passed in Rajya Sabha, the Modi government requires the support of at least 123 MPs in the 245-member house. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 promises citizenship to the refugees from the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Most opposition parties like Congress, CPI (M), AIMIM, Trinamool Congress, and various north-eastern parties have openly revolted against the CAB, calling the bill unconstitutional and against India's secularity. Opposition leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Saugata Roy, N K Premchandran, Gaurav Gogoi, Shashi Tharoor, and Assaduddin Owaisi opposed the introduction of the bill in the Lok Sabha.

Read: Shiv Sena defies Congress on CAB, will back former ally BJP even in Rajya Sabha

Read: Akhilesh Yadav expresses anguish over the lost lives in Sudan blast