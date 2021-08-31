Asaduddin Owaisi Reacts As India's Envoy Meets Taliban, Asks If They Will Be On UAPA List

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi asked the Government of India if it would add the Taliban to its 'UAPA Terror List' after the Indian envoy in Qatar met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stankzai and raised India's concern over the use of Afghan soil for anti-India acts and terrorism.

Owaisi targets India's talks with Taliban

Asaduddin Owaisi took to Twitter and asked that whether India's formal talks with the Taliban would lead to recognition of the terrorist groups. Owaisi pointed out that India chairs the UN-Taliban sanctions committee and whether talking with the insurgent group would mean 'they would be delisted?'

India Warns Taliban On Terror

Indian envoy to Qatar Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met Taliban leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai in Doha, the first high-level contact between the two sides on a day the US completed the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan. As per the official release the meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, at the request of the Taliban side.

The Ministry of External Affairs said Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern at the meeting that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.

As per the official statement released, the discussions focused on safety, security, and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan as well as the travel of Afghan nationals wishing to visit India.

The MEA said the Taliban leader assured the Mittal that these issues would be positively addressed.

"Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the MEA said.

"Ambassador Mittal raised India's concern that Afghanistan's soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner," it added.

(Image Credits: ANI/AP/PTI)