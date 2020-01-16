Asaduddin Owaisi Tries To Bait CDS Gen Rawat; Says, 'De-radicalise Yogi, Meerut SP'

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi reprimanded the 'ridiculous' statement by Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat on Thursday, and blamed him for undermining the 'civil supremacy' over his statement. Owaisi's criticism came after the General Bipin Rawat's recommendation to build de-radicalisation camps for children. On Thursday, addressing the Raisina Dialogue, the CDS said there is a need to identify the young children being radicalised and place them in de-radicalisation camps. The suggestion was made by the General Bipin Rawat to 'counter radicalisation.'

In a countering statement, the AIMIM chief, Owaisi questioned the CDS that who would deradicalise the 'lynchers, their political masters, those oppose citizenship of Assam's Bengali Muslims.' He further asserted that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath needs to be deradicalised for his 'badla' (revenge) remark and the Meerut SP who was caught on camera asking protestors to 'go to Pakistan.'

Owaisi said, "Who’ll deradicalise lynchers & their political masters? What about those opposing citizenship for Assam’s Bengali Muslims? Maybe deradicalise “Badla” Yogi & “Pakistan jao” Meerut SP? Maybe deradicalise those imposing hardship on us through NPR-NRC?" "This is not the first ridiculous statement he has made. Policy is decided by civilian a dministration not by any General. By speaking on policy/politics, he is undermining civilian supremacy," the AIMIM president added.

CDS Bipin Rawat on 'de-radicalisation camps'

On Thursday, CDS asserted that the root of radicalisation must be identified, further claiming that it is happening schools, universities and religious places. Citing Kashmir, he said that young children are being radicalised. Furthermore, stated that even Pakistan has started de-radicalisation camps.

Earlier in the day, General Bipin Rawat said, "To say that radicalisation cannot be countered, I don’t agree with this. Anything that has started can be put to an end. Radicalisation can be countered. You have to start looking at where the radicalisation is happening. And who are the people who are radicalising these people. It is happening in schools, universities, religious places and sites, and there are a group of people who are spreading this."

"Like what we are seeing in Kashmir… we saw radicalisation happening. Today we are seeing radicalisation being undertaken even among the young people. Girls and boys as young as 12 are now being radicalised. These people can still be isolated from radicalisation in a gradual way. But there are people who have completely been radicalised. These people need to be taken out separately, possibly taken into some de-radicalisation camps. We have de-radicalisation camps going on in our country. Let me tell you, even Pakistan is doing the same. Pakistan also has de-radicalisation camps. They have understood that some of the terrorism that they have been sponsoring is actually hitting back at them," the CDS added.

