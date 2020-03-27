Asaduddin Owaisi Urges Muslims To Offer Zuhur Prayers At Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Amid rising cases of COVID 19 in the country, and a 21-day lockdown, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musilmeen (AIMIM) has urged Muslims to offer Zuhur at home instead of praying Jumah at mosques. "Don't come out for congregational prayers & stay at homes. It is mandatory upon all to avoid causing harm to their fellow citizens." AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also urged people to follow the lockdown. He said that the only way people can get ahead in the fight against coronavirus is by practicing social distancing & preventing larger gatherings.

It is need of the hour that people offer prayers at their homes and follow the advisory regarding the #CoronavirusLockdown: Mukarram Ahmed, Imam Fatehpuri Masjid (26.03.2020) https://t.co/t18gK5yTIc pic.twitter.com/WMtn5p1TWs — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2020

My appeal to all Muslims is to offer Zuhur prayers tomorrow at home & to not congregate



The only way we can get ahead in this fight is by practicing social distancing & preventing larger gatherings https://t.co/jsoSJI1fNJ — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 26, 2020

Coronavirus cases in India

As of March 27, 694 cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) in India, asper the official data by the health ministry. 45 people have been cured and 16 death have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE

(image from PTI)