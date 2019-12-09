WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi's Fiery 'Hitler' Attack At Amit Shah That Had To Be Expunged In LS

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Home Minister Amit Shah. There was heavy discussion and debate in the Lower House of the Parliament with the various opposition leaders opposing the Bill and demanding that the Bill should not be even considered for discussion, all of which culminated in the government winning a vote on the bill's tabling.

However, during the arguments, Asaduddin Owaisi, leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), opposed the Bill and said, "I appeal to you (Speaker), save the country from such a law and save the Home Minister also, otherwise what will happen is that like in Nuremberg Race Laws, and Israel's Citizenship act, Home Minister's name will be featured with Hitler and David Ben-Gurion."

The comments by Owaisi lead to an uproar by the MPs of the ruling party, and the speaker Om Birla asked for the remarks to be struck off because of the usage of unparliamentary language.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Bill aims to amend the Citizenship Act 1955 to make refugees who are Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship, as explained by PRS. While the Bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in July 2016, this bill was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee which filed its report on January 2019. The Bill was then finally passed by the Lok Sabha in January 2019, but lapsed in the Rajya Sabha. The new draft which is to be tabled by the Home Minister has added exemptions for the northeastern states.