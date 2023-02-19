Asansol Businessman Murder: CID Takes Over Investigation, CCTV Footage Accessed

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of West Bengal's Asansol police on Sunday took over the investigation into the horrific murder of a businessman in West Burdwan district’s Asansol town. On Friday, February 17, Arvind Bhagat (56) -- a prominent businessman in the Bhagat Singh More area of West Bengal's Asansol was shot dead at his own hotel by two unidentified assailants. The ghastly murder was captured on a CCTV camera installed on the premises of the hotel. Bhagat is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters.

Asansol businessman murder

According to the CCTV footage accessed, Bhagat can be seen having a conversation with some people when the two assailants armed with pistols come inside and shoot him. The assailants were seen firing multiple shots at Bhagat even after he collapsed.

While one of the assailants was seen wearing a helmet, the other used a headwear that was identical to a monkey cap. The businessman was reportedly shot five times by the assailants -- two each on the chest and stomach, and one on the head. Both the assailants fled on the same bike on which they had arrived at the hotel.

The murder took place close to the local police station and near the house of state minister Moloy Ghatak. A case was registered against the unidentified assailants under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Asansol South police station.

However, sources said no arrest had so far been made and that they are trying to find out the motive behind the killing of Bhagat.