Asansol: Police Van Set On Fire, Bombs Hurled At Officers Over 21-yr-old's Custodial Death

The Barakar area of West Bengal's Asansol witnessed a riot-like situation on Tuesday morning after a 21-year-old, arrested for alleged theft, died in police custody. Locals came on the street and the shops in the area were forced to close. Soon the mob turned violent and they started pelting stones at police forces and setting a few cars on fire. The two senior police officers were held guilty for the custodial death, later got suspended.

The 21-year-old was identified as Arman Ansari, he was allegedly picked by local police from his residence on Monday night on the suspicion of robbery. However, as the news of his custodial death broke out, massive violence erupted in the Barakar area of Asansol. Visuals of a police van on fire and mass gatherings of locals soon surfaced on social media platforms. As per the reports, young boys from the Muslim community took part in the violence, they allegedly broke several street cameras, and some among them hurled crude bombs at the police forces.

To bring the situation under control, a huge number of armed forces were deployed in the Barakar area, police used tear gas and lathi-charge to normalize the prevailing tension. A two-day curfew was also imposed in the area.

Ansari’s father said that his son was tortured in custody. “I was informed this morning that my son was beaten in the custody and has been admitted to a hospital, now they are saying my son died due to ill health”.

Meanwhile, a relative of the deceased demanded Rs one crore as compensation, he said, "Arman was the only earning member of his family, his father is a poor man. How will they survive after losing their only child? As compensation for his brutal murder, we want Rs 1 crore". Furthermore, locals have also sought Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s intervention.

Notably, a violence-like situation took place on the second day after rumors spread that another youth named Shyamal Bauri, who was arrested by the police, had also died. Violent agitators took to the streets to protest the police. However, this time the police arrived at the site in large numbers and took control of the situation. According to reliable sources, the report of the second custodial death was fake.

According to the police officials, Ansari, with his three accomplices identified as Shyamal, Chandan, and Arman, carried a theft in the nearby area. This was, however, not the first time they were charged for their misconduct.

Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate Ajay Thakur said "A departmental inquiry will be conducted against the two police officers named Amar Nath Das and Prashanta Pal. Meanwhile, they have been suspended from the duty — pending inquiry for their misuse of power".