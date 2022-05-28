ASG Deshpande Slams PFI Leader's Derogatory Remark On Judges, Calls Out Congress Dithering

Congress leader Rashid Alvi and Additional Solicitor General Sanjeev Deshpande have each condemned a Popular Front of India official's recent remark that 'judges wear saffron underwear'. They suggested that strict action should be taken against the organisation.

"I strongly condemn the statement. I want to say that the leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad have given very derogatory statements against the judiciary earlier. Strict action should be taken against all of them. At the same time, it is my considered opinion there should be reform in the judiciary regarding the appointment of High Court judges. High Court judges should be judges that belong to no ideologies. I condemn the statement," Rashid Alvi said.

ASG Sanjeev Deshpande called the statement highly objectionable and said that India is no banana republic and our constitution is drafted by Dr BR Ambedkar.

"It is really very sorry state of affairs in Kerala. It is high time to immediately ban these organisations. I heard the earlier participant (Alvi) speaking about the Judiciary. I must remind him that we have Justice Krishna Iyer who was a cardholder of the Communist Party and rose to the Supreme Court. Mr Iyer is considered as best and liberal judge in India. India is no Banana republic, our Constitution is drafted by Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar. One may have differences to the judgement passed by judges, but there is a limit to criticism. PFI has stooped to a new low. I'm of the considered opinion that PFI must be brought to book because everyone in India has seen what thought of slogans they are trying to utter from the mouth of small children," Deshpande said.

PFI says 'judges wearing saffron underwear'

A day after Kerala High Court came down heavily on PFI, the organisation directly attacked the Indian judiciary and made a derogatory statement, saying that 'judges are wearing saffron undergarments'.

"Courts are getting shocked so fast nowadays. After hearing slogans at the Allapuzha PFI rally, High Court judges are shocked. Do you know the reason? The underwear worn by judges if it is saffron, obviously they will feel the heat. It will may you worried. It will burn you. We are fully aware it will disturb you," said Yahya Thangal, a state committee member of PFI.

Kerala HC on Friday castigated PFI's Alappuzha rally and said that police should take action against all those who raised provocative statements.

In the viral video, the boy was seen raising the slogan that "Hindus should save some rice and Christians should save incense sticks for their last rites. If you live your life decently, you can live in our land, else we know how to bring Azadi (freedom)."

At least 21 people have been arrested, including the father of the child whose video chanting provocative slogans at PFI's 'Save the Republic' rally in Alappuzha on May 21 went viral.