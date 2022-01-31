Last Updated:

ASG Rupinder Singh Suri Passes Away: CJI Ramana Condoles Demise Of Ex-SCBA President

At the commencement of Supreme Court hearings for the day, on January 31, CJI NV Ramana expressed condolences over the demise of ASG Rupinder Singh Suri

Written By
Srishti Jha
Rupinder Singh Suri

PTI/RUPINDERSINGHPURI_LinkedIn


At the commencement of Supreme Court hearings for the day, on January 31, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana expressed his condolences over the demise of Additional Solicitor General of India Rupinder Singh Suri. ASG Suri passed away in the During early hours on Monday at the national capital and is survived by his wife Gurvinder and daughters Suruchi and Simar, who practice law as well. 

CJI Ramana grieves ASG Suri's demise

Condoling the demise, CJI Ramana said, "All members of Bar, it’s unfortunate that Senior Advocate and Former SCBA President Rupinder Singh Suri has passed away. It’s unfortunate. We express our deepest condolences to the family of Mr Suri. A full court reference would follow as per the regular procedure in due course."

"I and my brother and sister judges express deepest condolences, we are very sorry," CJI Ramana added

A Supreme Court's notification read, "With profound grief and deep sorrow we inform the sad demise of Mr Rupinder Singh Suri, Additional Solicitor General, husband of Mrs Gurvinder Suri and father of Ms Suruchi and Ms Simar Suri, Advocates. May the departed soul rest in peace. Details of last rites to follow."

READ | TRS appeals to CJI Ramana, Rijiju to tighten rape laws amid 1992 Ajmer rape case trials

Notably, a full-court reference is particularly organised for departed senior advocates, jurists, and stalwarts of the Apex Court to mark the respect and pay tribute to their contribution and services in the legal fraternity. Generally, it is conducted in the courtroom of the Chief Justice of India.

READ | Supreme Court says finding on prior marriage by Family Court reliable to quash bigamy suit

ASG Rupinder Singh Suri's legal history

Suri was designated as a senior advocate in 2009 and appointed the ASG in June 2020. Previously, he has served as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association and the Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association. He had also served as the standing counsel in the Supreme Court for the state of Punjab during a notable period of 15 years. He became a Bar member and started his practice in the year 1976 and found the Suri & Co. legal firm in 1984. 

READ | US: Republicans oppose Biden's pledge to appoint first ever black woman in Supreme Court

Having served as the Secretary-General of INSOL India (a federation for accountants and lawyers), he was an active member of the International Bar Association. Suri also served as the National Representative of India since 2019. 

READ | Supreme Court asks Bikram Majithia to surrender before Feb 23; CJI notes political angle
Tags: Rupinder Singh Suri, Chief Justice of India, Supreme Court
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND