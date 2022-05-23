ASHA Workers Conferred WHO's Global Health Leaders Award; PM Modi Expresses Delight

In a landmark achievement, India's one million all-women ASHA volunteers have been honoured by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for their crucial role and contribution towards extending health care facilities in the rural areas, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is pertinent to mention here that ASHA workers are the Indian government's affiliated health workers who are the first point of contact in rural areas in India for access to healthcare facilities. Most of them came under the spotlight during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic when infection rates were seriously high amid limited access to healthcare in rural areas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and expressed his delight after ASHA workers were conferred with WHO's Global Health Leaders’ Award. Lauding their efforts and contributions towards the health care sector, PM Modi wrote, "They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable."

Delighted that the entire team of ASHA workers have been conferred the @WHO Director-General’s Global Health Leaders’ Award. Congratulations to all ASHA workers. They are at the forefront of ensuring a healthy India. Their dedication and determination is admirable. https://t.co/o8VO283JQL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2022

WHO announces Global Health Leaders Awards

As stated in a press release, World Health Organisation's Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has announced six awards recognising outstanding contributions to advancing global health, demonstrated leadership, and commitment to regional health issues. The six awardees included the Accredited Social Health Activist Workers (ASHA). The awardees are decided by Dr Tedros himself who stated that the award recognizes those who have made an outstanding contribution to protecting and promoting health across the world.

The Accredited Social Health Activist Workers (ASHA) are more than 1 million female volunteers in #India, honored for their crucial role in linking the community with the health system and ensuring that those living in rural poverty can access primary health care services #WHA75 pic.twitter.com/pC4eWC8rzy — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) May 22, 2022

While mentioning ASHA workers among the six awardees, WHO stated, "The Accredited Social Health Activist Workers (ASHA) are more than 1 million female volunteers in India, honoured for their crucial role in linking the community with the health system and ensuring that those living in rural poverty can access primary health care services."

Further noting that ASHA means hope, it recalled how the health workers play a major role in providing necessary health services to people which includes maternal care, immunization, community health care, treatment, health promotion, sanitation, and healthy living.

Notably, ASHA workers were also among the health warriors who pioneered emergency assistance operations amidst the pandemic and later on, became the face of the vaccination drive in rural India.

