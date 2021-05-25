ASHA Workers Hold Protests; Demand Hike In Wages And Guaranteed Safety Amid COVID-19

The Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers across the country have gone on a strike, raising several issues. According to reports, the ASHA workers have asserted that they have worked as frontline workers and COVID-19 warriors amid the country's situation. Even so, they have been paid less by the government. ASHA workers across the country have been considered the backbone of the healthcare system.

ASHA workers protest across the country

The workers have been applauded by Prime Minister Modi during his recent addresses. In addition, these ASHA workers have also been at the forefront during the Coronavirus pandemic by creating awareness about the situation. In addition, they have also been conducting vaccination across the country. Among other things that ASHA workers have done include, reaching out to COVID-19 patients and ensuring their isolation.

However, the workers are now protesting against various unfulfilled demands. Protests are ongoing across states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Chandigarh. The workers have been demanding recognition and payment of their dues for the services that they have provided.

"During the period of Coronavirus, they had also taken out a circular from the NRHM that because of the situation they will not be able to conduct meetings, training and vaccination. So they should be given their due of Rs 2000. But what we see instead is a deduction of wages from that," said Armaity Irani, state secretary, CITU who spoke on behalf of the ASHA workers in Maharashtra "They were given Rs 300 by the BMC, but they were given as though there were vendors. The TDS is being cut and they have to pay income tax. Their wages are less than Rs 1 lakh, but still, they will have to pay income tax returns to get back that TDS. Basically, we are demanding that these workers who are doing important work in the whole setup should receive higher wages from the government," she added.

Overall, the ASHA workers across the country have demanded higher wages and guaranteed safety. In addition, many of them have complained that PPE kits are not being provided when they visit the COVID-19 patients. The workers have said that they visit the patients without any protection kits.

"We need to provide kits to Coronavirus patients but we don't have any protection," said an ASHA worker. "We haven't received any package till date. No masks, medical kits have been provided by the government to us," said another worker

ASHA worker salaries have been released: Karnataka government

However, the Karnataka government on its part has claimed that salaries of ASHA workers have been released. However, they have also maintained that the demand of a hike which is a 'national issue' cannot be immediately resolved.