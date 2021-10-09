Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra appeared before the UP SIT in connection with the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident on Saturday. Republic TV has accessed inside details of Mishra's questioning which suggest that the leader was grilled on his location during the time of the violence which left 8 people dead.

As per sources, the police has quizzed Ashish Mishra on his location on October 3 and whether he has any evidence to prove that he was not at the spot when his vehicle mowed down farmers. He has been asked questions like - 'How true are the allegations against you' and 'Where were you during the time of the incident', which special mention to his location.

Ashish Mishra, who evaded summons yesterday, reached the Crime Branch office on Saturday morning. His visit to the UP SIT came amid rumours of his escape to Nepal. On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh Government was pulled up by the Supreme Court which questioned why there was a delay in the arrest of Ashish Mishra. "What is the message that we are sending? In normal circumstances, if 302 case (murder case) is registered what will police do? Go and arrest the accused"! CJI observed.

Charges against Ashish Mishra

After being confronted by Republic TV, Ashish Mishra had broken his silence on the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence and had claimed that he was not present at the site of the incident. His statement came after a video of the Lakhimpur-Kheri violence was shared by opposition parties including Congress and AAP on social media. The 29-second video shows a car travelling at high speed mowing down farmers who are protesting. Moreover, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has claimed that one of the farmers was shot dead by Ashish Misra. An FIR has been filed against both Ajay Mishra and his son under Section 302.

Violence in Lakhimpur Kheri ensued when farmers began protesting against the Farm Laws outside an event venue where Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya was scheduled to attend on October 3. Claiming that Ashish Mishra shot down protestors and ran over them with his car, farmers resorted to stone-pelting and killed 4 BJP workers with lathis and swords.