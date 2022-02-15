Ashish Mishra Released From UP Prison On Bail In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Nearly four months after his arrest, Union MoS Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was released from prison on Tuesday. Republic TV accessed visuals of Mishra leaving the district jail in a car. His release comes less than a week after his bail order. The Allahabad High Court had on February 10 granted bail to Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

Granting Mishra bail, the HC noted that Mishra had appeared before the Investigation Officer, after a notice was issued in his name. The chargesheet in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence had also been filed, the court observed. "In such circumstances, the court is of view that the applicant is entitled to be released on bail," the order read.

Ashish Mishra granted bail

During the hearing, Ashish Mishra's counsel GD Chaturvedi argued that his client was neither driving the car that mowed down the farmers nor did he incite the driver to do the same. Opposing this plea, Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General VK Shahi highlighted that the accused was in the car that crushed the farmers under its wheels.

In its order, the court noted that no firearm injury was found on deceased or injured persons as per post mortem report. Notably, the prosecution had alleged Mishra had fired from his weapon. The court also noted that thousands of protesters gathered at the spot and there is a possibility that the driver tried to speed up the vehicle in order to save himself, leading to the incident.

The relief to Mishra comes at a juncture when Lakhimpur is set to go to the polls on February 23 in the 4th phase of the UP elections.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

On October 3, 2021, eight people including four farmers, three BJP workers, and a journalist covering the incident, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri. Violence erupted when farmers began protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's scheduled visit to the area. Ashish Mishra was arrested after a massive protest by farmers who alleged that the Minister's son was behind the death of the 4 farmers. He was named as a prime accused by the SIT in its charge sheet.