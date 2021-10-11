In an update to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case investigation, security has been tightened at the Sessions Court in Lakhimpur Kheri where Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra who is one of the accused in the case to be produced by the police on October 11.

As per Samyukta Kisan Morcha's statement, Ashish had arrived with three vehicles while farmers were getting ready to disperse from their protest site at the helipad and drew down farmers and at the end also attacked Tajinder Singh Virk, SKM leader, directly, by attempting to run a vehicle over him.

#WATCH | Security beefed up outside Sessions Court in Lakhimpur Kheri where Union MoS (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish, an accused in the violence case, will be produced by police today pic.twitter.com/iArRQS3Ryq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2021

Earlier, on Saturday, October 9, the Uttar Pradesh police had tightened the security arrangements outside Union MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's residence. This was observed after the police summoned Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra in connection to the death of eight people including four farmers who lost their lives while protesting against UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Banbirpur village.

While condemning the violent act, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Former Chief Minister of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal have demanded the resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni.

Ashish Mishra sent to judicial remand

Hours after Ashish Mishra was remanded to judicial custody, the Union Minister's son on Sunday was placed under COVID quarantine in district jail, informed officials. On Saturday, he appeared before the SIT, which, after around 12 hours of interrogation, put him under official arrest. He was produced before the Court today, which remanded him to police custody to 14-day judicial custody.

A senior official said the Union minister's son was taken to the district jail, where he has been placed in quarantine under the COVID-19 protocol. "Initially, inmates are kept in isolation, away from the main barrack. Jail food is being given to him. The quarantine period is of 14 days and his (medical) tests will be done," the official said. There is also a "threat perception" angle, he told the reporters but refused to give further details.

