Sad Day: BJP's Ashish Shelar Accuses Mumbai Police Of Protecting Arnab Goswami's Attackers

Following the physical attack on Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and his wife & Republic TV Editor Samyabrata ray Goswami on Wednesday, BJP MLA Ashish Shelar called it a 'sad day for law and order' in the state of Maharashtra, slamming the police for not recording Arnab's complaint fully.

Reacting to the FIR filed against the Arnab's attackers at the NM Joshi police station, Ashish Shelar called it a shame to distort the Code of the Criminal Procedure (CRPC) to protect the accused and label them as unknown - this despite the attackers confessing to being Youth Congress members to Arnab's Mumbai Police attache after being apprehended, and stating that they were sent by party higher-ups to teach him a lesson.

The attackers' links with the Congress party also emerged from their social media handles. However, the police officials have refused to mention Youth Congress in the FIR registered. Taking to Twitter, Ashish Shelar called it a black day for law and order in the B R Ambedkar's Maharashtra,

Ashish Shelar calls it a black day

Shame tht constitution mandated Code of Criminal Procedure distorted in Mumbai 2 protect accused ! Police refuse 2 record Arnab's full complaint in FIR & report Arnab's Cong attackers as "unknown" ! Sad day for law & order in Hon. BabaSaheb's Maharashtra ! #IsupportArnabGoswami — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) April 23, 2020

Arnab Goswami and Samyabrata Ray Goswami attacked

The attack took place barely 500 metres away from Arnab's house as he and Samyabrata were driving back following his show, with Arnab driving their Toyota Corolla. Masked goons on a bike overtook and blocked Arnab's car and proceeded to hurl bottles along with abuses after taking a good hard look to identify him in the front seat.

Arnab's security caught the attackers, who are now in the custody of the Mumbai police. This comes after Arnab had questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi in his debate mere hours earlier.

Here's the full complaint copy with the sequence of events:

