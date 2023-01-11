Ashneer Grover To Gift Mercedes To Employees Who Complete 5 Years In His New Start-up

Shark Tank India fame Ashneer Grover launched his new startup Third Unicorn and promised to gift a Mercedes to the employees who complete five years with the company.

The news was shared by Grover via his official LinkedIn profile, where he revealed little details about his venture and also invited investors and people to join the team.

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover said, "Let's get some work done in 2023!" He added, "We at Third Unicorn have been quietly and peacefully building a market-shaking business. Bootstrapped. Without limelight. And we are doing things differently. Very differently.

Grover also attached a slideshow with his LinkedIn post revealing a few details about the start-up. He said, "So if you want to be part of the next TODU - FODU thing, here's a sneak peek at HOW we are building! WHAT we are building remains the billion-dollar question!"

In one of the slides, it was written that Third Unicorn will not be funded by venture capitalists. "We use only desi/self-earned capital," it further read.

Ashneer Grover announces new startup on 40th birthday

The renowned entrepreneur shared the news of his new start-up on his 40th birthday in June 2022. The caption of the post read, "Today I turn 40. Some will say I've lived a full life and experienced more things than most. Created value for generations. For me, it's still unfinished business. Time to disrupt another sector. It's time for the Third Unicorn."

Ashneer Grover is forming new startup Third Unicorn along with his wife Madhuri Jain Grover.

Image: Instagram