Ashok Chavan Leads Flag March On Congress's 134th Foundation Day In Mumbai

Congress leader Ashok Chavan led a Tiranga March from Tejpal Hall in Mumbai to celebrate the 134th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress. While addressing the party workers, he said that while earlier the challenge was to get independence to our country from the British rule, however, today the challenge is to keep the country united, to face the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "They are trying to polarise the nation on various issues and creating a divide and trying to rule the country,” said Chavan.